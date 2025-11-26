Jennifer McCaffrey Named Old Mill District 2025 Winter Art Series Artist

(Jennifer McCaffrey | Images courtesy of Old Mill District)

Whatever you do, don’t put Jennifer McCaffrey in a box.

Known for her expressive oil paintings, McCaffrey, the artist commissioned by the Old Mill District to create their 2025 Winter Art Series piece, stepped outside her comfort zone to craft a stunning linocut block print that pays homage to the Old Mill District’s industrial roots and blue-collar beginnings.

The final piece features a powerful elk standing sentinel in a riverside snowbank before the Old Mill District’s historic smokestacks. A snowcapped Broken Top rises in the background with a hint of the Northern Lights in the sky, creating a feeling that’s both nostalgic and bold.

Printed in a duotone palette inspired by vintage black-and-white photographs, McCaffrey said she hoped to capture the timeless relationship between Bend’s natural beauty and its working heritage.

“I really wanted to tie it back to the Old Mill District’s history,” she said. “The process of carving the block felt connected to that timber and tactile side of the district’s past. It was the perfect way to marry my own creative instincts with the spirit of this place.”

This is the ninth straight year the Old Mill District has commissioned an original art piece as part of its Winter Art Series. Each year, the artwork is featured as the backbone of the district’s winter marketing campaign. McCaffrey’s art piece can be seen throughout Central Oregon on banners, posters, and the cover of the Old Mill District’s annual winter guide.

“We treasure this annual tradition, and this year Jen’s piece is completely unique,” said Beau Eastes, Marketing Director at the Old Mill District. “I love how the piece being a linocut pays homage to the craftsmanship of the former mill workers and how she’s able to add that drop of winter magic with the night sky. It’s totally different than anything we’ve had before and brilliantly captures everything we love about Bend.”

To bring the scene to life, McCaffrey became part artist, part historian. She scoured archives and old photographs of the original Brooks-Scanlon mill, studying the silhouettes of its smokestacks and the quiet grain of its past.

The black-and-white images informed her palette and composition, she said, grounding the piece in authenticity.

“This just feels like winter in Oregon to me,” she said.

Having spent most of her career as a surgical assistant while painting on the side, this year’s Winter Art Series commission represents a turning point for McCaffrey.

“I’ve been painting my whole life, but I’ve always hesitated to call myself a professional artist,” she said. “Being chosen for this series feels like permission to fully claim that title. That 7-year-old, 12-year-old, and 16-year-old versions of me who dreamed about being an artist are all thrilled right now.”

Prints and other versions of McCaffrey’s art can be viewed and purchased at The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery in the Old Mill District, a space she shares with four other local artists. More about McCaffrey and her work can also be found online at jennifermccaffrey.com.

