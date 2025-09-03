Join Free Community Events with the Museum

(Exterminated in the 1900s, the gray wolf is now staging a comeback in the High Desert | Photo courtesy ODFW)

Natural History Pub

Dig deeper into a unique restoration project

We’re kicking off the 2025-2026 Natural History Pub program on Monday, September 8 with a closer look at a unique project that’s been around for a decade: The Sagebrush in Prisons Project: Creating Resilience for People and Lands.

Since 2014, the Institute for Applied Ecology has teamed up with the Bureau of Land Management and the Department of Corrections to teach incarcerated crews how to grow sagebrush seedlings and learn about sagebrush ecosystems. The project, now spanning five states and 10 prisons, has grown 3.7 million sagebrush for replanting at BLM restoration sites.

Explore this unique project’s roots with Dr. Karen Hall, director of the Ecological Education Program at the Institute for Applied Ecology. RSVP required and seats are limited. Save your spot today!

Natural History Pub: The Sagebrush in Prisons Project

Monday, September 8 | 7-8pm, doors open 5:30pm

McMenamins Old St. Francis School in Bend

FREE. RSVP required.

Community Science Project in Crook County

Help us track and find porcupines!

Do you live in Crook County and have a love of wildlife and nature? We’ve got just the adventure for you!

Adult caregivers with children ages 10-17 living in Crook County are invited to join our free community science project. Help the High Desert Museum and the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife learn more about porcupine populations across Central Oregon!

The fun, family-oriented project includes three workshops plus lunch, a $75 gas card and a $150 stipend. All you need to do is apply. Become a community scientist and sign up today!

Community Science Project: Porcupines

October 4, October 18, November 8 | 9am-3pm

Crook County residents only.

FREE. Application required.

High Desert Project

Explore the history and future of gray wolves

Join the High Desert Museum for a compelling High Desert Project series that explores the multifaceted story of wolves in the West. Wolves on the High Desert Landscape is a four-part program that includes field trips, discussion and reflection with a tight-knit group.

Through science, culture and art, we’ll examine the ecological impact of wolf reintroduction, the deep cultural and spiritual meanings wolves hold, and the ongoing challenges of coexistence.

Explore. Learn. Connect. Reflect. Applications are due Wednesday, September 3!

High Desert Project: Wolves on the High Desert Landscape

Four-part program beginning Monday, September 22.

Participants must attend all four events. Space is limited and registration required.

FREE. Apply by September 3, 2025.

For questions, email iengel@highdesertmuseum.org.

