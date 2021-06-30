Join Us at Scalehouse for First Friday & New Exhibit Opening

(Photos | Courtesy of Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts)

Theory + Practice: A Selected Exhibition of OSU-Cascades Seniors

Join us this Friday, July 2 from 5-8pm for First Friday and the opening of the new exhibit, Theory + Practice.

Theory + Practice features thesis artwork from Arts, Media and Technology seniors at OSU-Cascades. The exhibit samples artwork from New Media practices within the degree including virtual reality environments, multi-channel video works and digitally composited imagery. Accompanying the show will be a featured publication, Theory + Practice Journal I, composed of essays dealing with the theoretical underpinnings of the work shown and those of other students in the program. On view July 2-July 31.

EXHIBITION FEATURED ARTISTS:

Sandra Dennis, Kate Kolb, Hanna Wilkins.

Scalehouse Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6pm. The Gallery is located in the Franklin Crossing Building, Suite 138 in the Tin Pan Alley.

Scalehouse Programs

The arts inspire us. They foster curiosity, provoke new ideas, and impel conversations. Throughout the year, Scalehouse presents exhibitions, events and speakers featuring artists, designers, writers, filmmakers, creative thinkers, and problem solvers.

scalehouse.org