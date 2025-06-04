June First Friday Gallery Events & New Exhibit Openings

Bend//Old Mill

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/library

Studio 6000 Printmakers group show, Departure, Detour, Divergence, in the Rotunda Gallery opening April 1 and continues through June 26.

Studio 6000 Printmakers came together with a shared passion for printmaking, but the artists have a diversity of art backgrounds including painting, drawing, teaching, collage, paper making bookbinding, and more. This exhibit features a variety of print methods, mixed media art, and handmade books. Artists include Paul Alan Bennett, Janet Brockway, Glen Corbett, Beale Jones, Barbara Kennedy, Shana Laursen, Adrienne Phillips, Diana Phillips, Carolyn Platt, Jane Quale and Judy Wilson.

The exhibit is free and open to the public during Barber Library hours. For complete gallery hours, visit the Barber Library’s webpage at cocc.edu/library.

The Grove

921 NW Mt. Washington Dr.

The Grove presents Walks With My Sister, nature-inspired paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member, Sally MacAllister. Through acrylics and oils, Sally finds endless inspiration in the landscapes of the high desert and Eastern Cascades. In 2022, Sally was selected the Sunriver Music Festival’s publicity artist. The Grove exhibit showcases walks with her sister on the banks of the Deschutes, Metolius, Suttle Lake and Tumalo Creek where she found joy, inspiration and strength all along the way. “My most enjoyable style is nature by design — taking the shapes I see in the landscape and interpreting my feelings and emotions through colors and bold brushstrokes. I hope my joy is shared through my art with those who view it.” Come get inspired and grab a bite at The Grove! Showing through June.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Continuing through June 15, Blood, Sweat & Flannel explores what flannel represents. This unique experience invites visitors to explore the stories behind flannel — a fabric that goes beyond clothing to reflect the history of work and culture in the High Desert region.

Continuing through September 7, Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland, examines Indigenous representation and identity during a period of regional transformation. Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland will feature 39 photographs recovered from Matsura’s archive paired with period-specific cultural items from the Indigenous Plateau, a High Desert region that encompasses the Columbia River and its tributaries. Exploring Indigenous representation through detailed photography as well as objects, the exhibition spotlights some of Matsura’s most culturally significant work against a backdrop of regional transformation in the early 20th century.

Continuing through October 5, the Museum’s newest exhibit, Patterns at Play: Fractals in Nature, showcases how repetition and patterns intertwine in the natural world. The exhibit allows visitors to build their own patterns while an animation creates new fractals right before their eyes. Fractals are never-ending patterns that repeat the same shape at bigger and smaller scales. Fractals in nature appear to humans as messy, even chaotic. Trees grow by branching in every direction; seashells swirl around and around. Mathematicians, artists and naturalists have noticed these patterns for centuries.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Healing Water continues showing at the St. Charles Gallery through September 2025.

Thomas Albright, art critic of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote: “David Kreitzer is a highly traditional figure painter who demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.”

A full time artist since he received his masters degree in painting at San Jose State University in 1967, David grew up the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his calling, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. His works are in the collections of Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Hirschhorn Foundation, the corporate headquarters of Revlon Olga, Barnes-Hind, Sinclair Paints, Lloyd’s Bank, Cargill and the San Diego, Sheldon, Minnesota, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Museums. Private collectors include Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Ray Bradbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Douglas, Pepe Romero, Quinn Martin, Raymond Burr, and Donald Simon.

Kreitzer Gallery and Studio open every week Friday-Sunday, 1-5pm and by appointment.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

This June, Layor Art invites you to experience the quiet beauty and expressive landscapes of Central Oregon through the eyes of artists Ruth Carroll and Pamela Beaverson. On view for First Friday, their en plein air works offer a fresh, heartfelt perspective on the natural world each painting a moment of stillness, light, and place. Ruth Carroll, an award-winning oil painter and longtime landscape artist, brings a thoughtful reverence to her subjects, often drawn from the high desert terrain she now calls home. With a BFA in drawing from CCA in Oakland and decades of creative work spanning California and Oregon, Ruth paints to express what moves her emotionally and spiritually. Her plein air and studio works have been exhibited widely and are held in collections across the U.S. and abroad. Pamela Beaverson’s connection to nature runs deep, beginning with her childhood spent exploring the wetlands and forests of Michiana. A former professional illustrator, she designed interpretive exhibits displayed from the Caribbean to Alaska. Her fine art has been exhibited at institutions including the Smithsonian, the Oakland Museum, and galleries from Santa Cruz to Sarasota. Most recently, her plein air work was recognized with awards at the Coastal Plein Air Art & Wine Festival in Florence, Oregon. Join us Friday, June 6 from 5-8pm for an evening of art and connection at Layor Art in downtown Bend. Light refreshments provided.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

Helen Brown’s June exhibit at the Oxford Hotel includes paintings of the local area in her signature style. Helen’s work on rice paper distinguishes itself from other watercolorists by the textural nature of the paper. Come by on First Friday to greet Helen from 5-7pm on June 6.

Peterson Contemporary Art

550 NW Franklin Ave.

541-633-7148 • pcagallery.com

Please join us as we open Passages June 6 from 5-8pm. This two-artist show will feature watercolorist Alexandra Becker-Black and fiber artist Kristy Kùn. Portland based, Alexandra Becker-Black, trained as an illustrator and worked in oils until an allergy to oil paint led her to the magic of watercolor and she has since mastered that medium! Kristy Kùn, who now lives in Ashland, finds her inspiration from watching the wind play in the tall grass or grazing over the surface of water and creates intricate and intriguing fiber sculptures from those visual images. Both artists will be in attendance to enjoy the evening festivities. This show will run through the month of June.

Premiere Property Group

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-241-6860 • bend.premierepropertygroup.com

Premiere Property Group is featuring Rivers and Mountains, an exhibit of works in oil and acrylic by landscape painters Janet Frost and Barbara Cella. Meet the artists during the First Friday Art Walk on June 4, 5-7pm.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In June, Red Chair Gallery’s showcase artists are landscape painter Rebecca Baldwin and watercolorist Linda Swindle. Also featured is multimedia mosaic artist Joanie Callen, noted for her eccentric mosaic animal sculptures. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers, a vibrant membership organization with a working studio and gallery, presents The Pastel Show. Visitors are invited to enjoy viewing original pastel artworks. Don’t miss this engaging exhibit. Showing through June. Opening Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 1pm-4pm.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical physician assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

Rebecca Sentgeorge is exhibiting at Touchmark at Pilot Butte in the months of June and July. She is presenting watercolors based on her years living in China and Japan. The Touchmark gallery space can be found on the upper mezzanine.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Spirit Takes Flight, an exhibit of sculpture and original monoprints by Danae Bennett-Miller opens June 6, from 3-7pm, during the First Friday Gallery Walk in the Old Mill District.

Danae’s sculptures and original monprints use organic shapes and rich but subtle colors to capture the essence of the animals that surround her during her daily life on the ranch. These sculptures of birds, deer, and elk dance with life. Her One-of-a-kind bronze sculptures are part of the cultural landscape in Bend through public placements.

Each sculpture is made from multiple pieces of flowed wax that when cast in bronze or glass have an organic quality that seems to interpret the animals energy. Danae creates 2D mixed media works that combine torn monoprint collages placed onto cradled board with several layers of poured resin building up the surface with more texture, lines between each layer of resin.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District and open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop presents stunning photographs by SageBrushers Art Society member, Michele McKay. Rambling is Michele’s form of moving mindfulness. She enjoys roaming in all types of landscapes at home and abroad, and capturing moments of time, place, and perception through haiku notes and photographs. Michele delights in discovering how straightforward images on fine art papers can express the essence of nature and her experience. Stop in to enjoy a beverage and drink in the art! Showing through June.

REDMOND

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Jesica Carlton’s artistic practice spans a diverse range of media, with a particular focus on mosaic art, where she continually pushes the boundaries of this traditional medium. She also explores various other forms of expression, including glass fusing, ceramics, polymer clay, and metalwork.

Wendy Wheeler-Jacobs creates what can best be described as portraits of birds, animals, trees, plants, mountains, rocks and other natural elements in saturated color. While watercolor is her preferred tool, she also enjoys acrylic and colored pencil. See more of her work at thepaintgeek.com.

Rex Krueger loves to work with wood and then polish until its natural character glows. He creates pens, kitchen utensils, candle sticks, urns, toys and more. Each piece is unique with high quality design and construction, including that polish with an oil-based finish.

Cares & Whoas

436 SW Sixth St.

916-354-2119 • caresandwhoas.com

Debra Roeder was an art teacher for 25 years, including public, private and homeschooling. She has recently published her first workbook on the fundamentals of drawing with Barnes and Noble. Debra works in several artistic mediums. She will be showing lapidary jewelry at First Friday as well as introducing her new book.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

535 SW Sixth St.

541-383-7600 • cascadehassonsir.com

Dry Canyon Arts Association will hold a reception for the June Artist of the Month, Valerie Smith. Valerie works in a variety of media: graphite, pen and ink, pastel, colored pencil, and acrylic. The medium itself brings joy in the process of creativity. From her reference photos, she builds every line, muscle, and shadow in her subjects. View her work on display while enjoying light refreshments catered by Justy’s.

May Artist of the Month, Stephanie Cissna, will also be showing. Stephanie says “Painting for me is a process of immersing myself in nature, interpreting changing reality, seeking harmony and serenity.”

Cody Clark is a published and contest-winning wildlife photographer and enjoys using a variety of techniques and compositions to capture the beauty of nature.

Rick Thompson is now fully dedicated to painting after a long career in graphic design. His subjects range from landscapes and wildlife to people, machinery, and architecture. Rick blends realism with abstraction, using bold color and expressive brushwork to bring energy and life to the canvas. Rick says, “Through my work, I aim to capture the beauty of the everyday and invite viewers to see the world through a fresh perspective.”

Robert Lercari endeavored to develop and exercise his right brain after retiring from a demanding career in aerospace engineering. RoberI was intrigued by the flexibility of fused glass art and its brilliance of color. He says, “My pieces are inspired by nature’s designs: flora and fauna, as well as ocean inspired creations.” Find more of Robert’s art at arttoharmony.com

Desert Prairie Boutique

404 SW Sixth St., Suite 100

541-527-1887 • desertprairie.com

Joan Hester works in sterling silver, sometimes with touches of gold. In her studio, she crafts each piece by hand from metal sheet, wire, and tubing. Her process involves several techniques: sawing, shaping and soldering, then adding texture through roll printing, hammering and reticulation. “I combine elements to breathe life into my designs,” she says.

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St.

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Bill Lind creates beautiful handcrafted wood utility bowls and decorative hollow vessels from locally salvaged hardwoods. Bill’s work is a must see!

Kristina Ziegler is a landscape photographer who loves to capture both majestic and small scenes to guide people close to the natural world that brings her peace and joy. Her recent work focuses on combining the landscape with the night sky, including the Milky Way, star trails, and the Aurora Borealis.

Terri Dill-Simpson says, “Art and I walk hand in hand through all facets of my life.” Terri offers her watercolors as originals or in prints on mugs, coasters and more.

High Desert Florals

231 SW Sixth St.

541-923-3977 • highdesertflorals.com

R.J. Becker (Becky) loves to bring out vibrant colors in landscapes and animal portraits that might not be seen otherwise. Big bright paintings or tiny canvases with a unique twist and lots of color and detail is what she is drawn to. The joy and peace she gets from painting through all parts of life is something she wants to share with everyone.

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth St.

541-26-3608 • SCPHotel.com

Dina Rhoden’s collages are created with a variety of highly textured papers, fabrics, and gold leaf. She uses a brilliant array of acrylic colors to create abstract and nature scenes to capture joy.

Bill Hunt has a special talent to transform repurposed juniper branches into owls and more.

Vincenzo Barraco is an enthusiastic birder who loves to share the beauty of nature through brief moments frozen in time with the art of photography.