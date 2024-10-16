Kickstart Your School Year at the Museum

(Photo by Kyle Kosma)

Mark Your Calendars!

Homeschool Day is November 8

Hey, homeschoolers! Join us for Homeschool Day at the Museum—a fantastic opportunity for a memorable field trip.

For just $12 per person, you can explore the Museum, participate in a Discovery Class (registration required for students), and enjoy special wildlife encounters. We’ll also feature engaging art activities and unique programs designed to make this the ideal day for homeschoolers.

Don’t forget to register for Discovery Classes early as space is limited. Please note that adults must accompany their children or students at all times.

For more information and to register for Discovery Classes, click the button below. We look forward to welcoming you!

Homeschool Day

Friday, November 8

Self-Guided

$12 per person

10am-1pm

While not facilitated, a self-guided field trip includes access to all exhibits and Museum spaces including our rotating temporary exhibits. You will also be able to attend special wildlife encounters throughout the museum, art activities, and other special programs which will be offered on this day only.

Want to add a Discovery Class to your Homeschool Day field trip? Learn more about this year’s options and register at the button below!

Discovery Class #1 – Dig This! Geology

10-10:45am

Recommended for 4th and 5th grade students

Discovery Class #2 – Animal Needs

11:30am-12pm

Recommended for Kindergarten and 1st grade students

Discovery Class #3 – Making Art in Animal Kinship

12-12:45pm

Recommended for 2nd and 3rd grade students

Please note that Discovery Classes are an additional $12 per student

RSVP Today

Happening Soon

Educators’ Night Out is October 24

Attention Central Oregon educators! Join us for Educators’ Night Out at the Museum on October 24.

This is your opportunity to connect with fellow teachers, school administrators, paraeducators, teacher aides, content specialists, community organizations, and more. Enjoy engaging demonstrations, collect valuable take-home resources, and find inspiration for the upcoming school year.

Think of it as back-to-school night… for adults! We can’t wait to see you there!

Educators’ Night Out

Thursday, October 24

6-8pm

Light refreshments provided

FREE for public, private and homeschool educators

RSVP Today

Heads Up!

Few Spaces Left in Fall/Winter Kids Camps

Heads up, caregivers! Fall and winter kids camp registration is open and there are still a few spots left in our camps!

To secure your kiddo’s spot in one of our November, December or January camps, jump online today. With special themes like Patterns Galore, Magnificent Mammals and Bird Bonanza, we’ve got a whole lotta fun in store that they won’t want to miss!

Registration Open — Fall and Winter Kids Camp

Camps available for Kindergarten-5th grade students

Snag those spots!

highdesertmuseum.org