“Know Comfort and Joy” this December with Deschutes Public Library

December is the season for festive fun! Use fresh foliage to craft a DIY wreath and capture the moment with professional family portraits. Enjoy performances by the Central Oregon Mastersingers, Ravensong Choir, and The Bells of Sunriver. Teens can embellish a beanie using hand embroidery and kids can hand-sew gingerbread stuffies. Michael “The Train Man” Lavrich and his beloved train display are back at the Downtown Bend Library just in time for the holidays. All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Wreath-Making Workshop*

Learn to hand-tie beautiful holiday greenery wreaths and add extra touches such as cones, berries, bows, and more for a unique and personal holiday decoration. These events are full.

Infant Music Together Workshop*

It’s never too early to start your baby with music classes. Learn how to support your baby’s music development through simple and fun activities. Intended for non-mobile babies up to eight months; all children must be accompanied by a caregiver. Registration required.

Tuesday, December 2 • 5pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Train Man Tiny Art Paintings*

Make a train-inspired tiny painting for the Downtown Bend Library display. Join local artist Anastasia Zielinski as she walks us through the steps of creating our paintings. This program is open to all ages; all children must be accompanied by a caregiver. Registration required.

Tuesday, December 2 • 5:15pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

San Francisco Style Clam Chowder*

What says comfort and joy better than a hot bowl of soup paired with a glass of wine? Learn to make a delicious chowder from scratch. Must be age 21+. This event is full.

Wednesday, December 3 • 6pm Arome | 432 SW Sixth Street, Redmond

Comidas Favoritas Que Realmente Reconfortan

Únete a la practicante de terapia de nutrición, Mayra Molina Santana, para un taller interactivo explorando las comidas reconfortantes de invierno y sus alternativas más saludables. Descubre versiones nutritivas de comidas como chocolate caliente, sopas y productos horneados.

Wednesday, December 3 • 6pm Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Snowshoeing in Central Oregon

Snowshoeing in a winter wonderland! Bob Timmer and Kelly Cleman, volunteers of the Central Oregon Nordic Club, discuss the more than 27 miles of dedicated snowshoe trails at nearby sno-parks.

Wednesday, December 3 • 6:30pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Caroling by Central Oregon Mastersingers

An ensemble of the Central Oregon Mastersingers sing traditional carols and fun arrangements of holiday classics.

Thursday, December 4 • 2pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Embellish a Beanie with Hand Embroidery*

Embroidery is one of the oldest ways to embellish fabric and a fantastic way to add a unique personal touch to your clothes. This workshop is intended for ages 16+. This event is full.

Thursday, December 4 • 5:30pm Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

The Bells of Sunriver Holiday Performance

Ring in the season with the Bells of Sunriver as they play traditional and contemporary holiday tunes on handbells.

Día del Retrato Familiar*

Captura un recuerdo especial con un ambiente festivo y lleno de alegría. No pierdas la oportunidad de tener una hermosa foto familiar para estas fiestas. Cada grupo inscrito tendrá 10 minutos para tomarse la foto. Requiere registro previo.

Kids’ Intro to Hand Sewing: Gingerbread Stuffies*

Use fabric, buttons, trims, and a bit of hot glue magic to design and decorate a gingerbread stuffy to take home. Intended for elementary school children; children under 10 must be accompanied by a caregiver. Registration required.

Tuesday, December 9 • 3pm La Pine Library | 16425 1st Street, La Pine

Tasty Holidays! Making Flavored Vinegars & Shrubs*

Whether you’re new to crafting in the kitchen or a seasoned pro, this hands-on session guides participants through the art of making flavored vinegars and shrubs, perfect for a unique holiday gift. This event is full.

Thursday, December 11 • 3pm Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Pop-Up Exhibits with the Children’s Museum of Central Oregon

Solve problems of physics and engineering with hands-on building and play. Check out the Children’s Museum of Central Oregon’s favorite exhibits during this open playtime. Intended for children ages 0-11; all children must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Thursday, December 11 • 3:30-5pm Sisters Library | 110 N Cedar Street, Sisters

In Praise of Winter: Writing ‘Odes’*

An ode is a type of poem dating back several thousand years that celebrates someone, something, or an event. In this family writing workshop, Matthew Friday takes participants through the entire writing process, from generating ideas, drafting the poem, and editing it. Registration required.

Saturday, December 13 • 10-11:30am Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Ravensong Choir Holiday Performance

Enjoy holiday tunes with Ridgeview High School’s premier a cappella choir. These students share a passion for musical excellence, community building, and a love for singing.

Wednesday, December 17 • 3:30-4pm Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Holiday Skate Gather and Gift

All skaters in need of gear can attend and look through items and pick up what they need. Board House Society also teaches Skate Maintenance 101: Do’s and don’ts of prep and board care.

Thursday, December 18 • 5-7pm The Open Arts Center | 999 NE Second Street, Bend

Cute but Wild: Discovering the Lives of Fluffy Birds

From our largest fuzzy owls to the smallest downy nuthatches, kinglets, and bushtits, see beyond their unbearable cuteness into their fascinating lives in the natural world around us. Sevilla Rhoads, a Certified Access Birding Outing Leader, shares her enjoyment and knowledge about our local birds.

Friday, December 19 • 2pm Sisters Library | 110 N Cedar Street, Sisters

All Aboard! Michael the Train Man

Michael “The Train Man” Lavrich and his beloved model trains roll back into the Downtown Bend Library in December. This annual display is highly anticipated by families and people of all ages in Central Oregon. This is truly a labor of love, requiring hours of planning and set-up by The Train Man and his volunteers. Our thanks to Michael for sharing his trains and his joy with the community for more than two decades.

December 20-23, December 26-28 • 10am-12:30pm & 3-5:15pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Bella Acapella Choir*

Sing along to familiar holiday songs. Bella Acappella is a women’s group dedicated to music education and community outreach through the joy of a cappella singing.

Saturday, December 27 • 3pm Sisters Library | 110 N Cedar Street, Sisters

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

