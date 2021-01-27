“Know Flow” Through February with Deschutes Public Library

(Image courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Quit swimming upstream and learn to go with the flow. Stimulate energy flow with beginner’s Tai Chi and get moving with electric vehicle rebates. Dive in to dam removal and efforts to protect our watershed, and the importance of staying hydrated. Get your mojo flowing with a workshop to overcome pandemic procrastination and create hand-written letters. All programs are presented online; follow the links to access. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Book Challenge — Thursday, February 4 • 5:30pm

Discover new ways to track your reading flow. Community Librarians Paige Bentley-Flannery and Rya Fennewald recommend mobile apps, websites and journals to manage your reading style.

Habitat Restoration & Upper Deschutes Watershed Council* — Thursday, February 4 • 6pm

Learn about the watershed council and their restoration work along Whychus Creek. With support from stakeholders, see how staff work to improve the 2,000,000-acre watershed, focusing on wildlife reintroduction, dam removal and habitat restoration projects. *Registration required.

Beginning Tai Chi* — Monday, February 8 • 6pm

In this beginner’s class, Master JianFeng Chen will guide participants through the very basic footwork and upper-body movements that help with energy movement and balance. *Registration required.

Electric Vehicles 101* — Tuesday, February 9 • 6pm

Uncover the basics of shopping for an electric vehicle, locating public charging stations, and applying for the Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate with Project Manager Steven Alaman from Forth Mobility. *Registration required.

Keeping the Flow with Hydration — Thursday, February 11 • 6pm

Join Nutritional Health Coach Nicole Lamb to talk about the role of H20 and why staying hydrated is so important for supporting overall health and wellness.

What it Takes to Take Down a Dam* — Wednesday, February 17 • 6pm

Learn about the engineering and ecology of dam removal with Desiree Tullos, professor at Oregon State University. Get an overview of how dams are removed, and the common concerns and design issues that are faced prior to (and during) dam removal. *Registration required.

Por Necesidad: Immigrant Experiences in Central Oregon* — Tuesday, February 23 • 6pm

Hear an insightful conversation on immigration issues in Central Oregon and beyond. Immigrant rights advocate/DACA recipient Lily Bernabe and author Kelsey Freeman share their research and experiences on contemporary migration. *Registration required.

Overcoming Pandemic Procrastination to Make 2021 Awesome — Wednesday, February 24 • 6:30pm

The New Year is finally here, full of possibilities, but maybe you still need help getting and staying motivated. Learn the six steps to reaching your goals and dreams right now with author Marcia K. Morgan, Ph.D.

The Art of Writing Letters* — Thursday, February 25 • 6:30pm

Explore the history of letter writing and get creative with hand-written letters and envelopes. Join Community Librarian Sami Kerzel to brighten someone’s day in exploring the art of letter writing through Creativebug. *Registration required to reserve a program kit and Zoom link.

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

