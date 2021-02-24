“Know Wild” with Deschutes Public Library in March

(Graphic | Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Take a walk on the wild side as Deschutes Public Library explores the wonderful, natural world around us. Understand how to help wildlife in need and pollinators, like native bees. Participate in a virtual wildflower journey and discover local plants and their medicinal properties. Think globally with what species can show us for a climate-altered future, and act locally with new permit guidelines for your next backpacking adventure. Hear about wolf reintroduction in the west and enjoy the soothing sounds of a musician in tune with his roots. All programs are presented online; follow the links to access.

How to Really Help Injured and Orphaned Wildlife — Wednesday, March 3 • 6:30pm

Understand how humans and wildlife may interact when finding orphaned or injured animals, because sometimes the best intervention is to doing nothing. The Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory shares common encounters and experiences from inside their wildlife rehabilitation center.

Central Oregon Bioregional Herbalism — Friday, March 5 • 2pm

Learn about local plants’ medicinal properties and ethical harvesting. Clinical Herbalist Holly Hutton shares her in-depth knowledge on plants native to Central Oregon, including their ethnobotanical history and herbal properties.

Wolves in the West — Tuesday, March 9 • 6pm

Wolf Biologist Dick Theil details the eradication and return of the wolf in the west. Learn about their natural history, elements of society and management programs that address conflicts and perceived threats to humans.

Wildflowers of Oregon — Thursday, March 11 • 6pm

Stop and smell the roses as we take a wildflower journey across Oregon with stops at various wildflower hotspots. Discover resources to aid in wildflower identification of Oregon’s flora with Damian Fagan, former National Park Service ranger and field biologist.

Pollinator Pathway and Native Bees of Central Oregon — Tuesday, March 16 • 3pm

Save the bees! Get acquainted with native bees and learn how you can help pollinators. Hear from local environmentalists about the Bend Pollinator Pathway, a new project launching this spring, and other initiatives in our community.

Looking From the Inside Out — Tuesday, March 23 • 6pm

Performing as a voice for the great outdoors, Folk Artist Matt Puccio Jr. channels the healing power of the natural world through music. Sit back and enjoy his lyrical voice and delicate fingerstyle guitar on this soothing journey.

Wilderness Permits FAQ — Tuesday, March 30 • 6pm

The Deschutes and Willamette National Forests are implementing a permit system to better manage high-use trails and preserve wilderness areas for future generations. Join us to learn more about the story behind the permit system, how it will be managed and how you can get permits.

Changing Climates and Wildlife: A Climate-Altered Future — Wednesday, March 31 • 6pm

Changing climates influence wildlife in diverse ways that we are struggling to understand. Hear about on-going research and ways to help mitigate climate impacts with John McLaughlin, PhD, Associate Professor at Huxley College of the Environment.

People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

deschuteslibrary.org