KPOV Announces Most Successful Spring Membership Drive in Station’s History

(KPOV DJs | Photo courtesy of KPOV High Desert Community Radio)

KPOV High Desert Community Radio received record-breaking support from the Central Oregon community during their recently completed Spring Membership Drive. Individuals and local businesses came together to donate over $41,000, exceeding KPOV’s goal of $40,000 and breaking their record by nearly $6,000. KPOV is grateful to their DJs and volunteers for curating special programming and driving the massive fundraising push for the station.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and staff, I would like to express my sincere thank you to everyone in the KPOV Community,” says Board President Kurt Kempcke. “We are so grateful to the over 320 KPOV listeners who showed up to support your community radio station during our Spring Membership Drive, making this the most successful membership drive in KPOV’s 17 years on air!”

KPOV’s Station Manager Bruce Morris echoes Kempcke’s statements and adds, “KPOV works hard every day to lift up as many local voices as possible, especially those that often go unheard. We are proud that you spoke up this spring to show radio by the people and for the people is a vital part of our community’s fabric.”

KPOV also expresses gratitude to the great local businesses who bolstered the effort, including Worthy Brewing for their inspiring support. The station thanks El Sancho Taco Shop, The Point Pub and Grill, Strictly Organic Coffee Company, Sunriver Resort and Hayden Homes Amphitheater for providing thank-you gifts and prizes for the drive.

KPOV High Desert Community Radio is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered, nonprofit community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and at kpov.org. KPOV produces original local programming, including civic affairs, election coverage, and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon. The noncommercial station also features several nationally syndicated news and information programs not otherwise heard in the area.

KPOV is located in downtown Bend. Contact KPOV by calling 541-322-0863 or visiting kpov.org.

kpov.org