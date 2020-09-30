KPOV Celebrates 15th Anniversary, Builds Support for Real Local Radio, October 16-24

In challenging times for all of us, KPOV, High Desert Community Radio, is working to bring our community together even as we are still needing to physically distance ourselves and wear masks in public. You can hear your community on air at 88.9 FM or kpov.org.

“From the first moment of this crisis, KPOV made a commitment to be here for Central Oregon; to connect our community; lift up local voices and information, offer national and global news and treat listeners to plenty of great music,” says Station Manager Bruce Morris.

KPOV is keeping community radio on the air despite needing to limit access to the studio for program guests and volunteers and the fact that many DJs are still choosing to stay home for safety. “The pandemic has presented challenges to bringing our community the great programming they are used to without our 100 volunteers, and a good portion of our live DJs,” says Morris.

KPOV has been on the air since June 2005 and is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

KPOV’s signature local affairs show, The Point, at 9am weekdays, is being produced live, but guests and some hosts are being connected by phone or internet. Broadcasting live local voices has been a major priority for KPOV to offer local people a way to feel more connected to the community.

KPOV’s music DJs have become innovative in producing original new shows from home, or even broadcasting live from home.

“KPOV’s dedicated DJs and volunteers have stepped up in ways that are simply amazing. They care deeply about this community and their role in offering information or entertainment so important to people facing these difficult times,” according to KPOV Office Manager and Volunteer Coordinator Amy Campbell

As a nonprofit station, KPOV is not funded by commercial advertising, and receives no government funding. It is supported by listeners and small local businesses, and powered by those 100 local volunteers.

To build resources to continue serving the Central Oregon Community, KPOV is holding a virtual version of their annual Spring Membership Drive from May 15-23. There will be no phone volunteers in the studio. Donations can be made at kpov.org or by mail to KPOV, 501 NW Bond St, Bend, OR 97703.

The goal of the Drive is to raise $33,000 to help KPOV continue to connect, inform and entertain the Central Oregon community.

“To offer all of the community-based programming KPOV produces, we have always depended on the support of listeners who take the step to become KPOV members,” says Morris. “We also honor the place our listeners may be in their lives and, of course, would not ask anyone to give more than is wise for them at this moment.”

All membership pledges or donations received before 3pm on October 16 will be entered into a prize drawing for a $50 gift card to Crux Fermentation Project. Pledges and donations can be made at kpov.org or by mail to 501 NW Bond Street, Bend, OR 97703.

The Membership Drive also includes a Grand Prize Drawing, an $80 gift card to 5 Fusion Sushi Bar and a $20 gift card to Poke Row restaurant.

KPOV, High Desert Community Radio, is a listener-supported, volunteer powered radio station and the only nonprofit community station originating from Bend. The station is supported by members and local businesses, and powered by over 100 volunteers

KPOV broadcasts at 88.9 FM, has a podcast network, streams live and hosts show archives on kpov.org. The station features locally produced programs not heard on any other radio stations in the area, including civic affairs, election coverage and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon.

Underwriting is also available and affordable for nonprofit organizations and local businesses. For a program schedule, underwriting information, to donate or to volunteer, call 541-322-0863 or visit the website at kpov.org.

kpov.org