Last Month for Summer Programs

(Raptors of the Desert Sky will take place at 11:30 am daily through Labor Day | Photo by Bill Jorgens)

Final Month to Witness Raptors of the Desert Sky

The clock is ticking! There’s one month left to experience our Raptors of the Desert Sky outdoor flight program before it ends on Monday, September 2 (Labor Day).

Join us daily at 11:30am for an unforgettable encounter with the remarkable raptors in the Museum’s care. This thrilling outdoor flight program offers a rare chance to get up close with these magnificent birds of prey and learn about them from our knowledgeable team.

Here’s how to secure your tickets:

Tickets are only sold day-of at the Museum’s admissions desk.

To guarantee a spot, purchase tickets by 10am for the 11:30am showtime. This popular show often sells out quickly!

Note that the Raptors of the Desert Sky program is occasionally rescheduled to 10:30am due to heat. Double check our website homepage (highdesertmuseum.org) for live updates!

Will we see you for the final month of Raptors of the Desert Sky?

Raptors of the Desert Sky Ends Labor Day

Monday, September 2

Happening daily at 11:30am

Get here early to secure your tickets — space is limited!

Members, Children (12 and under), Seniors (65+): $5 plus admission

Non-member adults (13-64) — $7 plus admission

Children ages 2 and younger are free

Art in the West Exhibition and Online Auction Underway

Our annual juried exhibition and silent auction Art in the West is officially open through Friday, September 20 — both at the Museum and for online bidding!

Every year, Art in the West brings the works of regionally and nationally acclaimed painters, sculptors, photographers and other creators to the Museum. This year features work from artists including Monte Yellow Bird Sr., Analee Fuentes, Richard D. York, Judy Hoiness, Taylor Manoles, Richard Bergeman, Stuart Breidenstein and more.

Fall in love with your favorite pieces at the Museum, put in your bid or purchase outright and prepare to own the piece of a lifetime!

Art in the West

Open through Saturday, July 20

Free with Museum admission

View the Gallery Guide

Art in the West Closing Party

Mingle with participating artists, watch live demonstrations and enjoy delicious food at the Art in the West Closing Party!

Friday, September 20, 6-8pm

FREE — Space is limited

RSVP Today

Summer Sawmill Finale Thursday, August 15

The 1904 Lazinka Sawmill will fire up for the final time this season on Thursday, August 15!

The authentic sawmill once ran on steam. It came to the Museum from Eastern Oregon. Today, living history interpreters share how it works and how it served the High Desert.

Join us between 1-4pm to discover how lumber was processed at the turn of the century!

Final Lazinka Sawmill Demonstration of the Summer

Thursday, August 15

1-4pm

FREE with Museum admission

