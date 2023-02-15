Laura Rubin of Branch+Barrel Designs Accepted for Residency at Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture

(Laura Rubin | Photos courtesy of Laura Rubin)

Laura has been awarded a residency at Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture (PMRCAA), a working ranch in Sisters focused on arts, agricultural and ecological projects. During her four-week residency, Laura will be working on expanding her sculptural portfolio.

A local jewelry company, Rubin of Branch+Barrel Designs will be expanding her sculptural portfolio by exploring the relationship between agriculture and the natural biosphere informed by PMRCAA’s landscape and resources. The work will utilize live edge wood, local botanicals, cold-forged metals and resin. Balance, weight and form will invite conversations around land manipulation and the effects humankind has on the natural world we rely on. Rubin’s work as a jeweler with her company Branch+Barrel utilizes wood and botanicals cast in resin and framed in hand-forged metals. Her jewelry designs will inform and inspire her work at PMRCAA.

Chosen from a pool of more than 80 applicants, Laura was selected based on: quality of work; ability to communicate goals of their project; capacity to engage with and build community; and relevance to the 2023 residency theme, “Food & Agriculture.” she will be at the ranch from April 4th to May 3rd and will have private studio space on location to pursue her artistic practice.

The vision of the Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture (PMRCAA) residency program is to offer a space for cultural practitioners, ecological scientists and creative thinkers to immerse themselves in their work and/or research through access to studios, open space and beautiful scenery. In addition to creating new art, Laura will be working alongside PMRCAA staff, volunteers and community members to preserve the natural biosphere and historic buildings of the ranch for years to come.

About Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture:

Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture (PMRCAA) is located on the historic Pine Meadow Ranch, a 260-acre working ranch in Sisters, Oregon at the base of the Cascade Mountains. The vision of PMRCAA is to connect sustainable agriculture, conservation arts and sciences with traditional and contemporary crafts and skills integral to ranching life. Located in the traditional territory of the Wasco, Warm Springs and Paiute peoples, work at the ranch is grounded in a strong sense of place and community and the diversity and multiple perspectives of the people that call our region home are deeply valued. Today, Pine Meadow Ranch operates as a program of the Sisters-based Roundhouse Foundation and it continues to operate as a working ranch.

About Roundhouse Foundation:

The Roundhouse Foundation is a private, family foundation, based in Sisters, Oregon since 2002. The Foundation believes that solutions to the unique challenges of Oregon’s rural communities can be found through creative thinking and problem-solving, innovation and collaboration. We partner with community organizations to develop, implement and sustain creative, place-based approaches and programs that strengthen and celebrate rural Oregon.

In addition to providing grant services to rural communities and tribal regions throughout Oregon, the Roundhouse Foundation operates Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture in Sisters.

RoundhouseFoundation.org