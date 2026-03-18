Legendary Cellist Peter Wiley to Lead Master Class in Bend

(Peter Wiley)

High Desert Chamber Music, in partnership with the Cascade School of Music, invites aspiring musicians to audition for a Master Class led by legendary cellist Peter Wiley. This event is made possible by support from the Brooks Resources Corporation and the Oregon chapter of the American String Teachers Association.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Location: First Presbyterian Church of Bend Heritage Hall

Schedule: 9:30-11:30am

Admission: Free and open to the public

“We are excited to welcome Peter Wiley for this special master class opportunity, one of today’s most distinguished cellists and teachers,” says Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “With a career spanning decades, both on the concert stage and in teaching, he brings remarkable artistry and insight that will be both inspiring and invaluable for our musicians and community.” Cascade School of Music Executive Director Robert Lambeth shares the enthusiasm, saying, “Cascade School of Music is excited to partner again with High Desert Chamber Music to welcome legendary cellist Peter Wiley and to offer his highly respected experience and knowledge to the cello students in our community.”

About the Instructor: Cellist Peter Wiley enjoys a distinguished career as both performer and educator. He currently teaches at the Curtis Institute of Music and the Bard College Conservatory of Music. A member of the Beaux Arts Trio from 1987 to 1998, Mr. Wiley then succeeded his teacher, David Soyer, as cellist of the Guarneri String Quartet from 2001 to 2009. A past recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Grant, Mr. Wiley joined the faculty of the Curtis Institute of Music in 1996 and he also teaches at Bard College Conservatory of Music.

Application Details: Applications for cellists are available on the High Desert Chamber Music and Cascade School of Music websites. The submission deadline is Monday, April 20, 2026, 10am. All applicants will receive complimentary admission to Peter Wiley’s performance on Friday, May 15, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring exceptional chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Join us in our eighteenth season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community! Come hear the music!

Cello Master Class Application: forms.gle/SjjGhJ9MKEuHATJQ8

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St., Bend

541-382-6866 • cascadeschoolofmusic.org • 510 NE Third St., Bend