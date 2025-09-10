Live at the Vineyard: Piano Flow Event with Paula Dreyer

(Paula Dreyer)

Immerse yourself in an unforgettable fusion of music, nature, and art with Piano Flow Live, led by the dynamic pianist, composer, and educator Paula Dreyer. Known for her emotionally rich original works, masterful improvisations, and evocative classical interpretations, Paula creates soul-stirring experiences that resonate deeply with audiences around the globe.

Recently nominated for the American Prize in Composition and fresh off a candlelit concert tour across China, Paula brings her innovative performance series to the vineyard—blending music, outdoor exploration, and visual storytelling in a setting unlike any other.

Your experience includes a curated headphone concert paired with a charming picnic basket for two, filled with artisan sandwiches, pasta salad, seasonal fruit, and a bottle of our award-winning wine. As you walk through the vineyard, every note and every flavor will deepen your connection to the land and the music.

September 19 // 6-9pm

Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards

70450 NW Lower Valley Dr., Terrebonne

Tickets: $100 or $150 for two. Includes food and wine.

Advance ticket purchase required — limited availability. Don’t miss this uniquely immersive event.

pauladreyer.com