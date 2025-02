Live Music This Weekend

(Photo by James Kinney)

Pretty Foot Brown

Thursday, February 13, 6-8pm

Stoller Wine Bar

Scott Johnson on guitar, Evan Brawn on bass, Karl Lindgren on drums, & Elise Franklin on vocals

R&B, blues, rock, and a flutter of jazz

The Elise Franklin Quartet

Friday, February 14, 6-8pm

Broken Top Club

Jack Krouscup on piano, Mark Karwan on bass, Casey Smiley on drums & Elise Franklin on vocals

Jazz standards, blues, Latin… all the good stuff

Thursday, February 27, 7:30-9:30pm

Commonwealth Pub

Thursday March 13, 6-8pm

Stoller Wine Bar

No cover