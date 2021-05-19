Live Nation & Les Schwab Amphitheater Partner to Bring More Live Music to Oregon

The Les Schwab Amphitheater, Central Oregon’s riverfront music venue in Bend’s Old Mill District, and Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company, have agreed on a historic partnership that will bring more music and events to the High Desert than ever before.

Located along the Deschutes River, the partnership makes Les Schwab Amphitheater the first Live Nation venue in Oregon. As part of Live Nation, Les Schwab Amphitheater will tap into leading venue operations from Venue Nation, as well as tours and events from the world’s leading concert promoter.

“We’re ecstatic,” said Marney Smith, general manager of the Les Schwab Amphitheater. “The depth of knowledge and expertise the Live Nation team has brought to the table has been invaluable. We’ve had the opportunity to work with their experts in every aspect of the live event industry. The end result will allow us to provide an even better live experience at the venue, and ensures that the Amphitheater remains a cultural and music hub connecting artists and fans for years to come.”

The Live Nation partnership began with venue renovations, including upgrading the stage to accommodate larger productions and increasing accessibility throughout the venue in Phase I, which will be complete before the concert season kicks off in August 2021. Additional upcoming upgrades will include more accessibility features, box seating and improved lines of sight for guests, as well as refreshed food and beverage options.

“From our first visit, we could feel the heart of the venue and we knew we could help bring even more shows to Bend,” said Sherri Sosa, president of Venue Nation U.S. “More shows means more amazing memories for artists and fans along the river, as well as more jobs and support going back into the local community. Live Nation is excited to add to an already strong team and take the venue to the next level, without changing the spirit of what makes the place great.”

Built in 2001, the Les Schwab Amphitheater hosted its first ticketed shows in 2002, and for the past decade has averaged more than a dozen concerts a year. In 2021, the Amphitheater’s 20th anniversary, the 8,000-person capacity venue has already announced 14 shows, with more concert news coming soon.

In addition to a more diverse and robust show lineup each year, Central Oregonians will also see an expansion of the Amphitheater’s popular Locals’ Deal. Concert tickets purchased in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District will have a reduced service fee, similar to years past, but now there will be no limit on the number of Locals’ Deal tickets. Additionally, a variety of VIP seating options including season tickets in private cabanas and small groups are available. For more information, visit bendconcerts.com.

Concert announcements and event news will continue to be promoted through bendconcerts.com. Shows booked for the 2021 season include:

August 12 – Rebelution

August 13 – Mt. Joy/Trampled by Turtles

August 15 – Dierks Bentley

August 18 – Primus

August 21 – Old Dominion

August 26 – Dirty Heads/Sublime with Rome

September 6 – Death Cab for Cutie

September 8 – Dave Matthews Band

September 18 – NEEDTOBREATHE

September 26 – Lord Huron

September 30 and October 1 – Luke Bryan

October 3 – My Morning Jacket

October 7 – 311/Iration

