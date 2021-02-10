Local Composer Wins Hollywood Music in Media Award

(Chris Thomas | Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Symphony Association)

It is award season, and local composer Chris Thomas came home with the prize! He won the prestigious Hollywood Music in Media Award for Outstanding Original Score for the short film, Imagine Symphony Live.

Imagine Symphony Live is a short film and composition set in Central Oregon, which tells the story of a child who wakes up in a natural wonderland while watching a symphony. This film features the Central Oregon Symphony musicians conducted by Michael Gesme, and was composed by Central Oregon Symphony member Chris Thomas. Imagine Symphony Live was also the audience pick for Best Narrative Short at the BendFilm festival.

To see the video, you can check out the Central Oregon Symphony website at cosymphony.com and the video is under Special Events.

