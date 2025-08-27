Locals Night Launches at Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club

Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club introduces a new monthly tradition for Bend and Redmond residents: Locals Night. The series kicks off on Wednesday, August 27, and will continue on the last Wednesday of every month.

All day long, locals with proof of address can enjoy:

$3 off glass pours and $2 off cocktails

15% off bottle purchases to-go

Access to the members gallery (for local Wine Club members)

Entry into a raffle for a Local Basket filled with wine, baked goods, and products from nearby makers

There’s even a punch card for regulars, where six visits to Locals Night earn a complimentary glass of wine, dessert, or another treat.

Designed as a way to connect with the community, Locals Night gives Bend and Redmond residents a chance to sip, gather, and experience what Amaterra is all about.

amaterrawines.com/bend