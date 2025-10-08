Locals’ Weekend at Artists’ Gallery Sunriver

((Left) 2019 Care Bears Sunriver by Deni Porter (Right) Artists’ Gallery Sunriver. Photo courtesy of Artists’ Gallery Sunriver)

Mark your calendar for Saturday and Sunday, October 11 and 12. Join us in the Artists’ Gallery for a weekend of fun, community and giving. The Artists’ Gallery and our partners Josie K’s Deli + Kitchen, Hot Lava Bakery, Sunriver Brewing Company and First Interstate Bank are celebrating the generous community of Central Oregon.

Times are always tough for someone, but no one should go to bed with an empty stomach. Sunriver Care and Share is our local nonprofit provider of meals to low-income families in South Deschutes County. For the eighth year in a row, we are asking you to help FILL DON’S TRUCK. Our goal is to be over 2,500 pounds of non-perishable food.

Donation of non-perishable food items will qualify you for raffle tickets to win art, jewelry and fine crafts which have been generously donated by the 30+ artists of the gallery. You may make cash, check or credit card donations as well if that is more convenient! You do not have to be present to win your prize. The gallery will contact you the next day to plan for pick up or delivery. The more you donate, the more chances that you have to win! Donations are accepted at the party or anytime the week before.

Artists will be providing live art demonstrations 4-7pm both Saturday and Sunday. Some artists will be offering a 10% discount on art sales.

Saturday 4-7pm enjoy music by Mark Barringer singing and playing songs from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. We will be serving food donated by all the sponsors. Get ready for Lasagna from Josie K’s! Artists will be pouring wine and beer from Sunriver Brewing Company. Hot Lava Bakery will provide something yummy for your sweet tooth.

Sunday 11am-1pm, the artists will be serving Mimosas and more treats from Hot Lava Bakery.

artistsgallerysunriver.com • 541-593-4382 • Sunriver Village: Building 19 • Open Daily 10am-5pm