Look Who’s Coming Back!

(The Pairs | Photo courtesy of SFF Presents)

“Great lyrics, captivating melodies, irresistible charm.”

We heard you loud and clear! The Pairs were SO well-loved at the 2024 Sisters Folk Festival that we had to bring them back. This sweet trio of classically trained vocalists return to The Belfry on Thurs, April 10 with their three-part harmonies and honest storytelling for a show you won’t want to miss!

$25/adults

$15/youth 17 & under

2024 SFF Flashback:

This internationally touring band greet every stage with a genuine, quirky presence and unbottled chemistry. Whether The Pairs are playing an intimate house concert or a sold out show at a performing arts center, their sibling harmonies and familial banter quickly connects them to their audience. The Pairs will release their fourth studio album, Together on a Rock, later this year and recently released the first single off the project, Good Bad Day.

sffpresents.org