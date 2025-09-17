Maia Sharp Live in Sisters

(Maia Sharp | Photo courtesy of SFF Presents)

After penning songs for Bonnie Raitt, Trisha Yearwood, Cher, and Art Garfunkel, Maia Sharp has carved a career defined by authenticity and fearless artistry. With her 10th solo album, Tomboy (out tomorrow!), Sharp leans fully into that truth, offering songs that radiate gratitude, playful self-discovery, and unfiltered honesty.

Sharp’s unmistakable voice — described as a hug from a close friend—anchors every track, wrapping raw emotion in melody. It’s a record that feels both timeless and newly alive, from one of Americana’s most captivating storytellers.

September 26-28

Win a one-of-a-kind Breedlove guitar!

Handcrafted with a warm Red Cedar top, stunning East Indian Rosewood back and sides, and elegant figured maple binding, this instrument is a true work of art. Details like a spalted maple rosette, mosaic fingerboard inlay, and the classic Breedlove “B” logo highlight its craftsmanship, while Gotoh 780 nickel tuners and an LR Baggs Anthem pickup ensure top-tier sound.

Estimated Value: $4,989

Entries are $25 each and we’re only selling 400. Enter to win today!

