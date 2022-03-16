Make It a Spring Break Full of Wonder

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Countdown to Spring Break

Get ready for a week filled with special spring break programming! We’ll kick off our summer hours early, open daily from 9-5pm.

But wait! There’s more! Check out the interpretive talks offered all day long giving you glimpses into High Desert culture and natural history.

11am-3pm, Tuesday-Sunday — Living History Interpretation at the 1904 Miller Ranch and Sawmill

10:30am — Natural History Walk

11am — Sky Hunters

12pm — Carnivore Talk

1pm — Otter Encounter

1:30pm — Sky Hunters

2:30pm — High Desert Hooves

3pm — Bird of Prey Encounter

The Return of the Mighty Sky Hunters

After a two-year hiatus, Sky Hunters returns to the Museum’s spring break schedule!

In the popular indoor flight demonstration, experience powerful predators close-up as raptors fly just overhead and Museum wildlife specialists showcase the birds’ agility and grace.

Sky Hunters kicks off Saturday, March 19 with shows daily at 11am and 1:30pm. Seating is limited. Get to the Museum early to purchase your tickets from Admissions!

Sky Hunters

Saturday, March 19-Saturday, March 26

11am and 1:30pm

$5, members receive 20 percent discount

In the program on Sunday, March 20 at 11am, face coverings will be required for all participants.

Step Back In Time

What was school like in 1885? Imagine attending class in a one-room schoolhouse — all grades, first through eighth, in the same room.

Go to School in 1885 on Saturday, March 19 outside the Spirit of the West exhibit, and learn about the artifacts in the one-room schoolhouse while students recite the alphabet, count and sing songs for their teacher.

Go to School in 1885

Saturday, March 19

11am-1pm

FREE with Museum admission

Hear From Carrying Messages Runners

If you’ve explored the exhibit Carrying Messages: Native Runners, Ancestral Homelands and Awakening, you’ve no doubt been inspired by the stories of Indigenous empowerment. Now hear directly from the runners!

Join us in the virtual world on Monday, March 28 from 6-7pm for Carrying Messages: Virtual Panel Discussion.

Jordan Marie Brings Three White Horses Daniel, Lydia Jennings, Christian Gering and Ardis Clark will share some of the meanings running holds in their lives and the ways that it connects them to the land and their community.

Carrying Messages: Virtual Panel Discussion

Monday, March 28

6-7pm

FREE, registration required

RSVP: Registration

Meet the Artists Behind Imagine A World

The Museum connects you to the artists featured in our original exhibits. Don’t miss another opportunity with A Future that’s Indigenous on Thursday, March 31!

Join us for an in-person conversation at the Museum with artists Frank Buffalo Hyde (Onondaga Nation Beaver Clan and Nez Perce), Camas Logue (Klamath, Modoc, Northern Paiute) and Brutis Baez (Wasco, Paiute, Warm Springs) to learn about their work featured in the exhibition Imagine a World.

A Future That’s Indigenous

Thursday, March 31

6-7pm

Doors open at 5:30pm

$10, members receive 20 percent discount

Participants will be required to show upon arrival a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours and a photo ID. Those under 12 years of age are welcome without a vaccination card or negative test.

RSVP: Registration

