Make Memorable Holiday Gifts, Discover the Joy of Sewing & More!

Make Memorable Holiday Gifts, Discover the Joy of Sewing and More!

Personalized photo gifts are appreciated by friends and family of all ages. This holiday season give a one-of-a-kind gift using your very own photos! Professional organizer and photo coach Debbie Bauman will share examples of 10 easy gift ideas, take you step-by-step through selecting an online platform; selecting, uploading, and accessing your digital photos; and will help you create personalized gifts just in time for the gift-giving season.

Tuesday, November 28

5:30-7:30pm

COCC Chandler Lab 207; $49

Celebrate your life and enjoy the special memories you have made by creating a calendar using your photos for the upcoming year! Professional organizer and photo coach Debbie Bauman will take you step-by-step through selecting an online platform; selecting, uploading, and accessing your digital photos; and creating a beautiful, personalized calendar.

Saturday, December 9

10am-2pm

COCC Chandler Lab 207; $49

This course is a great way to get started on your sewing adventure. Bring your machine and owner’s manual and learn common features shared by all standard sewing machines, as well as some features specific to your model.

Tuesday, November 7

5:30-7:30pm

COCC Boyle Education Center 160; $54

