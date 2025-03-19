Make Time for Art

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Learn to use Japanese copic markers! Learn basic skills in the first workshop, then expand your creativity and techniques in week two. Students can register for the weekly stand-alone sessions, or for the two-week series at a discounted rate.

Instructor: Carolyn Parker

Saturdays, May 10 and May 17

1:30-4:30pm

COCC Bend Campus; $119

Do you love to look at beautiful flowers and plants in art? You can learn to capture flowers and other botanical subjects on paper in a series of simple steps! Class includes an introduction to supplies, botanical drawing, and watercolor painting techniques, with plenty of time to try out the techniques in class. All materials provided by instructor. No experience necessary, all skill levels welcome!

Instructor: Jeanne Debons

Sunday, April 27

9am-4pm

COCC Bend Campus; $169

This four-part oil painting workshop will expose you to the traditional method of establishing value and exploring color, as well as demonstrate what to look for in your subject that will breathe an extra bit of life into the portrait. Students will work in an alla prima style of oil painting. Alla prima is a direct painting technique in which layers of wet paint are applied to previously administered layers of wet paint. The process will be streamlined to expertly capture and maintain the strongest impression of the subject as possible, in the fastest time possible. Each class will begin with a short demo followed by hands-on painting by students. Students will bring their own images of the portraits that they’d like to paint.

Instructor: Mike Wise

Thursdays, April 3 to April 24

5-7pm

COCC Bend Campus; $169

Unleash your creativity in this hands-on workshop where you’ll craft your own mini-art journal from scratch! In this short yet engaging class, you’ll learn the basics of paper cutting, simple bookbinding techniques, and cover design to create a unique, pocket-sized journal. Whether you want to use it for sketching, collage, or daily reflections, this DIY journal will be a personal work of art. No prior experience is needed, just bring your creativity, and we’ll provide the materials! Additionally, this course will offer a demonstration on selecting various art supplies to pack and use when traveling with your mini-art journal.

Instructor: Nancy Caldwell

Saturday, June 7

9am-2pm

COCC Bend Campus; $59

Sunday, June 8

9am-2pm

COCC Bend Campus; $59

