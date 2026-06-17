Makin’ it Local Welcomes New Artists

((L-R) Katie Reim & Dave Fox)

Dave Fox

Makin’ it Local will feature the artwork of Bend artist Dave Fox, whose stunning landscape paintings beautifully capture the quiet magic, rugged beauty, and emotional pull of Central Oregon.

Known for his richly textured oil paintings, Dave’s work invites viewers to slow down and step into the landscapes they love — from the glow of alpine light on the Three Sisters to winding sagebrush trails, peaceful mountain paths, and the expansive skies of Oregon’s high desert. His paintings don’t simply depict a place; they evoke the feeling of being there.

“What we especially love about Dave’s work is the incredible sense of place and emotion he brings to every piece,” said Myrna Dow, of Makin’ it Local. “His paintings feel deeply personal while celebrating the wild beauty of Central Oregon in a way that resonates with so many of us. Whether it reminds you of a favorite hike, a quiet moment outdoors, or simply why you love living here, his artwork creates a meaningful connection.”

Working primarily in oils, Dave blends mood, storytelling, and painterly texture to create timeless landscapes that feel both familiar and deeply moving. His work speaks to longtime locals, outdoor lovers, and visitors alike — anyone who feels connected to Oregon’s breathtaking natural beauty.

“We’re especially excited to share Dave’s work because it feels so authentically Central Oregon,” added Dow. “There’s a warmth and honesty in his paintings that people instantly connect with.”

A wonderful selection of Dave Fox prints is now available at Makin’ it Local in Sisters, making it easy to bring a little piece of the Central Oregon high desert home with you.

Dave Fox’s full online collection can be viewed at: makinitlocal.com/collections/dave-fox.

Portland Artist Katie Jeanne Reim of Final Switchback

Makin’ it Local will represent Katie’s work exclusively in the Sisters area, featuring a curated collection of her Oregon-inspired fine art prints, cards, stickers, and puzzles.

Known for her distinctive blend of painting and topographic map imagery, Katie’s work celebrates the connection between people and the wild places they love. Inspired by mountains, trails, National Parks, and outdoor adventure, her artwork evokes both memory and place — resonating deeply with outdoor enthusiasts and lovers of Oregon landscapes.

“Her work immediately felt like a natural fit for Makin’ it Local,” said Myrna Dow of Makin’ it Local. “Katie captures the feeling of Oregon — the mountains, adventure, and connection to place — in a way that feels personal and meaningful.”

Reim founded Final Switchback to merge her love of wilderness, design, and storytelling through art. Her work has developed a devoted following among hikers, travelers, National Park lovers, and people who simply want to stay connected to meaningful landscapes.

Makin’ it Local’s collection will place a special emphasis on Katie’s Oregon imagery, while also featuring her cards, stickers, and puzzles for gifting and collecting.

Visitors are invited to stop in and explore the collection.

Katie Reim’s online collection can be viewed at makinitlocal.com/collections/katie-jeanne-reim-final-switchback.

About Makin’ it Local:

Located in the heart of Sisters, Makin’ it Local celebrates Oregon through thoughtfully curated art, fine crafts, jewelry, gifts, photography, ceramics, and locally inspired goods. The gallery proudly supports Oregon artists and makers while creating meaningful connections between artists, locals, and visitors alike.

makinitlocal.com • 541-904-4722