MarchFourth at Sisters Art Works

Get your dancing shoes on! Our first Summer Concert of the season is coming up on Thursday, July 7 at Sisters Art Works.

MarchFourth is a joy-inducing force of entertainment. This larger-than-life group of musicians and acrobats tours the country year-round, bringing a spirit of celebration wherever they go. The colorful explosion of brassy funk, rock and jazz from the group delivers a performance full of swagger, fun and a healthy dose of New Orleans magic.

Opening the show is the local nine-piece band, Company Grand. Performing a range of rock and roll, blues and funk originals (along with a wide array of covers), the group provides audiences with electrifying musicianship and jaw dropping lead vocals.

Join us for a night of indubitable entertainment and FUN!

Doors open at 6pm, music starts at 7pm. All ages welcome. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Please bring your own low-back festival chairs or blankets.

