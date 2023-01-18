MBSEF Seeks Sponsors for the 2023 SELCO Pole, Pedal Paddle

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is seeking business who are interested in sponsoring the 2023 SELCO Pole, Pedal, Paddle. This annual event is a much-anticipated tradition in our community that brings together more than 2000 competitors for a day of skiing, cycling, running and paddling that ends in the Old Mill District. Several different sponsorship packages are available and each can be customized to meet individual business goals. This is an awesome opportunity to support a local event and organization while getting exposure for your brand. Interested businesses can reach out to events@mbsef.org for more information.

About the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation:

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support Central Oregon athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals. Its vision is to positively impact the life of every athlete it serves.

mbsef.org