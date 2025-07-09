Meet the New Owners of Breedlove & Bedell Guitars

(Photo courtesy of Breedlove and Bedell Guitars)

Two Old Hippies Guitars, LLC, parent company of Breedlove and Bedell Guitars, announces the completed sale of the company to Nashville-based artists and music industry advocates Pete Mroz and Shannon Pollard. The passing of the torch marks the beginning of a new chapter for the respected American acoustic guitar brands.

This transition brings the company under the stewardship of two individuals who have each spent a lifetime immersed in music — as players, performers and dedicated stewards of the musical community.

Pete Mroz, a nationally recognized singer-songwriter and former standout on NBC’s The Voice, has long been part of the Breedlove and Bedell family as an artist. In addition to his deep connection to songwriting, stage performance and guitar culture, Mroz brings advanced business acumen to the role, shaped by his high-performing roles at brands like Ping Golf, Travis Mathew and FootJoy. His combined expertise in music and business positions him uniquely to help guide the next era of Breedlove and Bedell Guitars.

Shannon Pollard, grandson of country music icon Eddy Arnold and founder of Plowboy Records, is a longstanding entrepreneur with a unique focus on bespoke development. His career spans music, design and craftsmanship — including the award-winning Você community in Nashville, where his passion for high-end woodworking and reverence for the natural landscape are deeply reflected. Pollard brings a commitment to preserving musical legacy while creating space for new voices to emerge — honoring the roots of American music while helping shape its next chapter.

Together, Mroz and Pollard are honored to carry forward the legacy built by Tom Bedell, his team and the generations that came before. Their shared values of acoustic excellence, uncompromising craftsmanship and community connection align directly with the spirit of both brands.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Tom Bedell and the entire team for creating this foundation and vision for us to build on,” said Pete Mroz. “We can’t wait to get to know our partners, artists, community of players and everyone who loves these instruments. This is a legacy we intend to honor and elevate.”

Shannon Pollard added, “We feel a deep sense of responsibility and are honored to help shape the future of these brands. This isn’t just a business venture — it’s a personal and passionate commitment to ensuring Breedlove and Bedell continue to inspire and serve players around the world.”

The heart and soul of both brands — their craft, values and team — remain firmly in place, with operations continuing uninterrupted at their U.S.-based custom shop headquarters.

breedlovemusic.com