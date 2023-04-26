Members of Oregon Music Teachers to Perform on April 30

(L-R) Kathy Gault, Jean Shrader, Janet Smith, Ryan Zwahlen, Larry Rauch and Gina Rosbrook. Photo courtesy of Oregon Music Teachers Association)

If you have heard the comment that, “Those who can’t do, teach,” you might be surprised at a concert April 30 at the First Church of Christ, Scientist. Eight members of the Oregon Music Teachers Association will showcase their performing skills in a varied program of their favorite pieces. The program will feature music for piano, oboe, harp and voice — from Beethoven to jazz.

“All of us perform from time to time. We play in churches, the Central Oregon Symphony, and for weddings, parties and other events,” concert organizer Larry Rauch says. “Typically in those situations we have music assigned to us. However, this event is an opportunity for our members to share repertoire they love to perform. We will be inviting our students and friends, but we’d like as many as possible from Central Oregon to come and join us in an enjoyable musical afternoon.”

The church is located at 1013 NE Tenth St. in Bend, near the corner of NE Greenwood and NE Tenth. The concert will be on Sunday, April 30 at 2pm. Admission is free.

The Oregon Music Teachers Association has played an important role in the musical life of Central Oregon residents since 1972. Affiliated with the Music Teachers National Association, its members have taught thousands of students through the years. Most members have college degrees in music, and all have many years of experience and dedication to their students and to music.

omta-centraloregon.org