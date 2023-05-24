More Than a Show . . .

Fun Home Production Seeks to Onspire with ‘Project Pride’ Program

A multi-faceted program intended to promote community understanding and connection amongst LGBTQ2IA+ individuals, families and communities.

This June, Ellipse Theatre Community (ETC), Little Town Productions (LTP), and Musical Impressions Studio (MIS) will present Project Pride, a multi-faceted program intended to promote community understanding and connection amongst LGBTQ2IA+ individuals, families, and communities.

The centerpiece and culmination of this project will be the Central Oregon premiere of the Tony-award-winning musical Fun Home, by Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron, adapted from Alison Bechdel’s groundbreaking graphic memoir of the same name. In this intimate musical, Alison sets out to unravel the many mysteries of her childhood through a series of memories and conversations as she navigates her own coming out, complex family dynamics and self. Described as “extraordinary” and “a rare beauty” by The New York Times, Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, emotionally charged, and wholly original musical. All performances of Fun Home will occur at Open Space Event Studios in Bend.

In conjunction with performances, audience and community members can partake in the various Project Pride programs and events such as an art exhibition featuring work by queer artists, a variety of workshops, panel discussions, film screenings, teen open mic night, and more. See below for a full list of scheduled events.

“The immense amount of support we have received has been beyond inspiring. It is our hope that our production of Fun Home, along with the various Project Pride activities we have developed, will allow our audience to see themselves, their families, and our Central Oregon community in a whole new light, inspiring empathy, understanding, hope, and support for the LGBTQ2IA+ community,” said Craig Brauner, who directs the show alongside Angelina Anello-Denne.

​​​​​​​​​​​The production and overall program are made possible in part by generous support and funding from EDCF in support of Queer Creator’s Collective, Central Oregon Health Council, Starview Foundation, the Tower Theatre, Casey/Ransom Family Fund, Cascades Academy of Central Oregon, the Green Light Fund, the Biehl Family, World Muse, St. Charles Foundation, Brooks Resources, Coffman Vision Clinic. Cast members include Sarah Flagg, Grace Sorensen, Avery Harman, Cory Cerussi, Amy James, Grey Conant, Cael Reed, Elyan Conley, Tucker James, and Julian Dahl. The creative team includes lighting design by Lana Okamoto, sound, and program design by Barbara Rich, set design by Mark McConnell, and costuming by Nishka Morton.

If you go:

This production of Fun Home, directed by Craig Brauner and Angelina Anello-Dennee, will perform on select dates from June 14th – 23rd. General admission tickets are $30 with discounts available for seniors, veterans, and students. A limited number of discounted rush tickets will be available at each performance. For tickets and a detailed calendar of events please visit: www.etcbend.org/event-schedule Project Pride Event Schedule

Project Pride Event Schedule

Fun Home Workshop “Identity & Belonging” with Claire Brislin of Write Now Programs Date/Time: Saturday, June 3, 2pm-3:30pm (free event, donations accepted) Location: Brooks Room, Deschutes Public Library Downtown In this workshop, we will explore many of Fun Home’s themes of identity, queer identity, coming-of-age, family dynamics, memory, and finding one’s place in the world. The workshop will include flash performances, written reflection, drawing, and group discussion inspired by Bechdel’s text, and encourage participants to think deeply about their own identities, struggles, and personal truths. Sign Up Here: Fun Home Workshop “Identity & Belonging”

with Claire Brislin of Conversation and Q & A with Jeanine Tesori sponsored by the Tower Theatre Date/Time: Tuesday, June 6, 5pm (in-person event with Jeanine Tesori joining remotely) Space is limited please email: musicalimpressionsbend@gmail.com to inquire Screening of A Reflection of Self sponsored by World Muse at Tin Pan Theatre Date/Time: Sunday, June 4, 6pm (sliding-scale pricing) Location: Tin Pan Theatre A Reflection of Self shares the voices & stories of the LGBTQIA+ community members & explores what it means to be free. Graphic Novel Basics & Cartooning Workshop with COCC instructor Carolyn Parker Date/Time: June 10, 10am (free admission, sign up required, donations accepted) Location: Scalehouse Gallery Sign Up Here: Graphic Novel Basics & Cartooning Workshop Exhibition: Contours: A Personal Geography Opening: Wednesday, June 14 Doors: 6pm Artists’ Talk: Friday, June 16 8:45pm Call for Artists: Contours: A Personal Geography Fun Home the Musical Opening: Wednesday, June 14 Doors: 6pm Dates/Time: 7pm on June 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 22, 23, Matinee June 17 2pm Location: Open Space Studios, (20 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend) Fun Home performances will also include post-show Talk-Backs with actors and creative team. Tickets at: Fun Home the Musical Fun Home Panel Discussion: Mapping the Themes of Fun Home: Embracing the Authentic Self & Family Dynamics Date/Time: Saturday, June 17, 4pm Location: Open Space Studios Panel discussion with mental health professionals, educators, and LGBTQ2IA+ community members. In both the novel and musical versions of Fun Home, Alison Bechdel is seeking truth and understanding of her life as she creates her memoir. In this discussion, our panelists will share the importance of owning one’s truth, and explore the themes and topics of Fun Home and how these themes appear in their own lives and within our greater community. Teen Open Mic Night: This is Me at Greenhouse Cabaret (free event, sign ups required) Date/Time: Wednesday, June 21, 6:30pm Location: Greenhouse Cabaret (1017 NE 2nd St Bend) You have the talent, we have the stage! Join Claire Brislin for a special Project Pride Open Mic Night at Greenhouse Cabaret. Singers, comedians, dancers, storytellers, etc, all are welcome! Sign Up for Performers: This is Me Teen Open Mic Current Threats to Equality Workshop Online Discussion Date: tbd Join Heather Sawyer, one of the authors of the Respect for Marriage Act and current Executive Director of American Oversight, to look at current threats to equality and how you can be part of the movement to secure equality.



etcbend.org