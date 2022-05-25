Morgan Wade Joins 2022 Wild Hare Music Festival Lineup

Wade Performs with her Album, Reckless, Rolling Stone’s No. 1 Country Album of 2021

Wild Hare Music Festival announced the addition of rising Country Star Morgan Wade to the 2022 event taking place July 15-16 at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds.

Wade joins the festival riding a major wave of popularity following the release of her album, Reckless, which garnered widespread recognition as Rolling Stone’s No. 1 Country album of 2021.

Morgan Wade joins a stacked lineup of 22 artists that includes fast-rising Oklahoma songwriter Zach Bryan, GRAMMY-nominated guitar phenom Marcus King, alt-country road warriors Lucero, groove-heavy Portland favorites TK & The Holy Know-Nothings, punk-inflected honky-tonk outfit Sarah Shook and The Disarmers, truth-telling Texan Vincent Neil Emerson, versatile troubadour Red Shahan and cinematic country-folk lyricist Charley Wesley Godwin.

Additional acts playing the festival include: Jaime Wyatt, Myron Elkins, Dalton Domino, Jenny Don’t and The Spurs, Tylor & The Train Robbers, The Lowdown Drifters, The Piedmont Boys, Blaine Bailey, Roman Giberson and the Long Haul, Robert Henry, Olivia Harms, Marcedes Carroll and Trent Beaver. TBA.

Wild Hare Music Festival tickets are on sale now at wildharemusicfest.com

● Line-up and schedule available: wildharemusicfest.com

● Media Folder (Event Maps, Posters, Photos): wildharemusicfest.com/media

● Facebook: facebook.com/wildharemusicfest

● Twitter: twitter.com/wildharemusic

● Instagram: instagram.com/wildharemusicfest

● YouTube Playlist: bit.ly/WHMF2022Videos

The Wild Hare Saloon is a full-service restaurant and music venue with two locations: Canby and Oregon City. Established in 2003, our Canby location is the mothership, but Oregon City is a true expansion as it provides greater space for a live music experience. The Wild Hare has always prided itself on its service above all else, trying to provide every guest with a fun experience. From handmade burgers, fresh salads and hand-cut steaks, there is something for every appetite. For more about the Wild Hare Saloon, visit thewildharesaloon.com.

J-Fell Presents is a Northwest concert promoter and entertainment marketing agency with offices in Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, British Columbia. As the self-proclaimed “Ambassador of Good times.”

J-Fell produces hundreds of concerts each year, as well as a variety of festivals including Harefest, Wild Hare Music Festival, Bell Bottom Bash, 80’s Weekend at Crystal Ballroom, 90’s Flannel Fest, Mt. Hood Center Concert Series, Rusty Truck Commons summer series, Aladdin Tribute Series, Spanish Ballroom Tribute Series and more. Calendar of upcoming events at j-fell.com.

