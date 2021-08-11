Mt. Hood Center Welcomes End-Of-Summer Concert Series

The MHC isn’t Just for Horses!

The Mt. Hood Center (MHC), primarily known as one of Oregon’s premier equestrian facilities, is highlighting their expanding capabilities as a multi-purpose event center by presenting The Mt. Hood Center Concert Series. In a partnership with concert promoter/talent booking agency J-Fell Presents, a series of three Sunday concerts will be staged in the Center’s “Grassy Meadow” featuring some of the Northwest’s biggest tribute acts. The outdoor concerts are all-ages, late afternoon/early evening events (gates at 4pm, music at 6pm) that also feature food and beverage vendors.

The series opens on Sunday, August 29 with “The Most Authentic Guns N’ Roses Tribute On The Planet’” APPETITE FOR DECEPTION. This band sets the bar for tribute bands around the world with ferocious performances that capture Axl and company in their prime. As seen on season four of AXS TV’s “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands.”

Sunday, September 12 brings the renowned STONE IN LOVE — Journey tribute band who, for over ten years, has performed faithful renditions of songs from one of the biggest rock crossover acts of all time. They deliver a high-energy performance that showcases all the hallmarks of the Journey sound — soaring lead vocals, lush four-part harmonies, signature guitar licks, fat keyboards, and driving rhythms — on legendary hits known the world over.

The series finale on Sunday, September 19 features EAGLE EYES, ‘THE’ tribute to the legendary California country rock band Eagles. This group of Vancouver, B.C. musicians are known for precise vocal harmonies and service to the smallest of details in performing songs that span the extensive Rock & Roll Hall of Fame body of work (including the band members’ solo recordings).

Tickets for all three concerts are available through Afton Tickets and are priced at $20 for attendees 18 and over, $10 for ages seven to 17, and six and under enter for free. Blankets & chairs are welcomed, outside food and beverages are not.

mthoodcenter.com/concerts • j-fell.com