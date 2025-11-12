((Left) Cascade Chamber Players (right) Dove String Quartet | Photos courtesy of Central Oregon Symphony Association)

Live Chamber Music in the Libraries!

Enjoy two free public concerts presented by the Central Oregon Symphony Association’s Music in Public Places series.

The Dove String Quartet, featuring musicians from the Central Oregon Symphony, will perform at the Sisters Public Library, offering an elegant mix of Romantic and pop-inspired favorites — perfect for listeners of all ages.

The Cascade Chamber Players, a seasoned Central Oregon–based string quartet that has performed in the area since 1977, will appear at the La Pine Library, sharing an engaging program of beloved classical works in a warm, intimate setting.

Experience the beauty of live chamber music and the exceptional talent of local musicians — right in your community library!

Music in Public Places

Saturday, November 15 // 2pm

Dove String Quartet // Sisters Public Library

Cascade Chamber Players // La Pine Public Library

No ticket required.

Family-friendly.

Performances typically last an hour.

cosymphony.com/music-in-public-places