Music Legends in Sisters

Certified Legends:

John Gorka & Michael Cleveland

Some artists don’t just master their craft; they help define it.

This year, we’re honored to welcome two living legends to Sisters Folk Festival. For decades, Michael Cleveland has set the standard for bluegrass fiddle, earning a Grammy Award and more IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year honors than anyone else. Meanwhile, John Gorka has quietly become one of folk music’s most treasured songwriters, creating timeless songs and influencing countless artists over nearly four decades.

This September, you’ll have the chance to experience both of these masters on the stages of Sisters Folk Festival. 3-Day Passes and single-day tickets are on sale now!

John Gorka

John Gorka is a world-renowned singer-songwriter whose rich baritone, masterful songwriting, and warm stage presence have made him one of contemporary folk music’s most respected voices. He has released 11 studio albums, earned the Kerrville Folk Festival’s New Folk Award, and seen his songs recorded by artists including Mary Chapin Carpenter and Nanci Griffith. His enduring body of work has earned widespread critical acclaim and a devoted international following.

Michael Cleveland

Michael Cleveland is widely regarded as the defining bluegrass fiddler of his generation. He is a 12-time IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year, a 2018 National Fiddlers Hall of Fame inductee, a four-time GRAMMY® nominee, and his band, Flamekeeper (joining him at SFF), is a 7-time recipient of the IBMA’s Instrumental Group of the Year award. Cleveland has toured and recorded with dozens of legendary artists, including Béla Fleck, Tommy Emmanuel, Billy Strings, and Vince Gill.

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