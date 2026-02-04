New Perspective for February

Trust is going to be required this month starting on the 2nd. Unexpected changes on the 5th asks for us to have blind faith and to let go of jumping to conclusions. The Full Moon on the 8th could involve decisions and it’s important to think about what you really want. Conversations on the 10th could help clarify situations but it’s still helpful to take your time before moving forward.

Avoid criticizing yourself and others on the 11th or you may find yourself apologizing over the next few days. Many things start to smooth out by the 13th although it is wise to still move slowly. Opportunities become available after the 16th and you could feel relieved about your choices. Communication is more optimistic starting on the 18th but a slow approach is still the best way.

Everything gets easier after the 21st and you will like what you hear. The New Moon on the 23rd improves most everything so welcome more cooperation at this time. Conversations inspire healing near the 25th and you will get the go ahead to move forward. Work together with those around you on the 28th and be willing to listen. Be sure you want to be in charge before you volunteer on the 29th and recognize what this actually involves. Do your best to find joy in the little things on the 30th and remind yourself that this may take a little longer than you thought.

