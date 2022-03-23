New Shows at the Tower

((L) Zepparella (R) The British Invasion | Photos courtesy of Tower Theatre)

The Tower Theatre welcomes Zepparella on March 26 and The British Invasion on March 29.

Zepparella

Live at the Tower! March 26 7:30pm

Reserved seating, doors open at 6:30pm

towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/zepparella

How to honor the legacy of a band deemed sacred? To tread on holy ground is perilous, and must be done with the intent and spirit of a disciple—Pay attention to the intricacies of the magic, explore the far ends of the innovation, strive for ever-growing ability, and let the purity of the love for the music drive it all.

The British Invasion

Live at the Tower! March 29 7:30pm

Reserved seating, doors open at 6:30pm

towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/the-british-invasion

On Sunday, February 9, 1964, close to 50 percent of U.S. television viewers tuned in to the number one variety show of the era, The Ed Sullivan Show, to see the American debut of a British group called The Beatles. This was the beginning of a cultural phenomenon known as the British invasion. Experience The British Invasion — Live on Stage Featuring songs from The Rolling Stones, Dave Clark 5, The Animals, The Kinks and Dusty Springfield, this immersive multimedia show will place the audience front and center of pop culture history.

