Now On View: Intersections: Where Art & Activism Meet

Intersections: Where Art & Activism Meet features the work of two contemporary artists at the center of art and social critique.

April Bey’s Atlantica depicts a world, beyond this earth, where Blackness, queerness and joy are respected and celebrated. Atlantica seeks to center Black opulence and pleasure when on Earth both concepts are withheld and judged perpetually through the lens of white supremacy. The Los Angeles Times describes April’s work as “surreal and hilarious,” “an exuberant, sense-tingling journey through an imagined planet where Black people flourish and thrive.”

Oakland-based artist, Sadie Barnette, features three photographs — some of the only remaining documentation and ephemera — from her father’s The New Eagle Creek Saloon, the first Black-owned gay bar in San Francisco. Her father, Rodney Barnette, is the subject of much of her work. He was an activist and a member of the Black Panther Party. In these still life photos, roses serve to memorialize otherwise undocumented/unknown/unarchived ephemera, while sparkling rhinestones elevate these images from archive to legend. ​

This exhibit is in partnership with World Muse and their annual MUSE Unconference. World Muse is inspired by the enormous potential of individuals to create positive change in their lives and in our world.

