OBRC Fourth Annual Hidden Bottle Hunt Starts Today

(Photo courtesy of Oregon BottleDrop)

The Oregon BottleDrop fourth annual Hidden Bottle Hunt starts today! Daily clues will be available on their website every day at 8am until a bottle is found, or until July 7 (the end of the hunt), whichever comes first. There are six bottles hidden in six different geographic zones throughout the state. Check out the website to see which zone your audience is in.

With warm weather forecast across the state, the clues will be announced at 8am each morning to give finders time to explore before the heat of the day.

The lucky winners who successfully solve the clues to discover the hidden bottles will get to keep the commemorative bottle (designed to mimic sunsets on the Oregon Coast) and select a BottleDrop Give nonprofit partner to receive a $1,000 donation through BottleDrop’s Containers for Change program.

bottledrop.com/hunt