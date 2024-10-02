October First Friday Gallery Events & New Exhibit Openings

BEND First Friday

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing through October 31.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/departments/library

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) continues exhibiting the work of Portland surrealist Paula Bullwinkel in a show titled Summer Mares at its Barber Library Rotunda Gallery through November 24, with an opening reception from 4-5:45pm on Thursday, October 3. This is free and open to the public. For complete gallery hours, visit the Barber Library’s webpage at cocc.edu/library.

“I’m a narrative painter, fascinated by doppelgängers,” Bullwinkel, formerly of Bend, said of her central theme. “Folklore tells us everyone has a ‘double-goer,’ a mysterious, identical copy, both familiar and strange, suggesting the possibility of multiple universes where infinite versions of one’s life play out simultaneously.”

A former fashion and entertainment photographer — who captured icons like Kate Moss, Sinead O’Connor, Lenny Kravitz and Morgan Freeman — Bullwinkel made a switch to oil canvases and has led an extensive career as a fine artist for over 20 years, with a style that explores dream-like scenes and imagery. She taught art and photography at COCC for a number of years.

Bullwinkel has been featured on OPB’s Oregon Art Beat, held artist residencies in settings as diverse as Vermont and Portugal, earned a fellowship from the Ford Family Foundation and received grant backing from the Oregon Arts Commission. She received a bachelor’s degree in English Literature with a minor in painting from the University of California, Berkeley, and a master’s degree in art education with a minor in painting at Montclair State University.

For more information on the exhibition, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

The Commons

875 NW Brooks St.

541-323-3955 • thecommonsbend.com

The Commons presents artwork by many members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come grab a coffee and enjoy these beautiful paintings created by your local Art Society. Artwork includes paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing through October 4-30.

The Grove

921 NW Mt. Washington Dr.

The Grove presents vibrant abstract paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member Gerlinde H. Gelina. Gerlinde moved from Germany to Bend in 2019. Her art is inspired by people’s stories and the colors she finds in her daily life. Every piece begins with a vague idea and a playful application of collage paper and paint. While composing and building up layer upon layer each painting develops a personality that invites the viewers to find their own story between the lines, colors and shapes. Come grab a bite or coffee at The Grove and enjoy the art! Showing through October 31.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Bend’s biggest little art show is back! The Museum is once again honored to host the year’s 20-Dollar Art Show, presented by the Bright Place Gallery. Featuring over 4,000 pieces of original art by established and emerging local artists, this year’s show promises to be the biggest yet. As always, each mini masterpiece can be yours for the low, low price of $20.

The 20-Dollar Art Show opens October 14 with an opening night extravaganza on October 18 at 5:30pm. Show continues through October 21.

Continuing through February 9, 2025 is Rick Bartow: Animal Kinship, an exhibition from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation by one of Oregon’s most celebrated artists, will open September 20, 2024 at the High Desert Museum. This is the third art exhibition in a year-long series of collaboration with the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation exploring the complex relationships between humans, animals and the world we share.

And continuing through January 12, 2025 is Sensing Sasquatch. Leave your pop-culture notions behind as you learn about the past, present and future of Sasquatch through the work of five Native artists. See their representations, stories and artwork about this “non-human other” and learn how they vary between tribes across regions in this High Desert Museum original exhibition.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Healing Water will be showing at the St. Charles Gallery through September 2025 with 20 new works.

Thomas Albright, art critic of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote: “David Kreitzer is a highly traditional figure painter who demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.”

A full time artist since he received his masters degree in painting at San Jose State University in 1967, David grew up the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his calling, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. His works are in the collections of Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Hirschhorn Foundation, the corporate headquarters of Revlon Olga, Barnes-Hind, Sinclair Paints, Lloyd’s Bank, Cargill and the San Diego, Sheldon, Minnesota, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Museums. Private collectors include Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Ray Bradbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Douglas, Pepe Romero, Quinn Martin, Raymond Burr, and Donald Simon.

Kreitzer Gallery and Studio open every week Friday-Sunday, 1-5pm and by appointment.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art is excited to be hosting Travis Knight for the month of October. Travis Knight is a representational artist best known for his oil paintings of wildlife and his portraits of the people of the American frontier. He was raised in Bozeman, Montana where he spent countless hours in nature appreciating the creatures of the forest as well as the people who inhabited the land long before him. His love for lighting and motion are reflected in his work. Travis strives to capture the feeling of light as well as the appearance of movement. He uses soft brushwork and energetic palette knife texture to indicate his subject matter. The challenge of creating the illusion of three dimensional life on a two dimensional surface is what motivates Travis in the studio. Breathing life into portraits and making wildlife so real it could walk off the wall and into your home is his objective. Travis currently lives in Bend Oregon where he creates custom paintings for his clients and further develops his body of work. The show goes through the month of October and can be viewed during Layor’s regular business hours: Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday and Sunday 11am to 4pm.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

Pastel landscape paintings by Jan Dow will be featured by the Oxford Hotel during the month of October. Jan is fascinated by images reflected on water that are at first unseen, and the hidden colors in shadows. This requires lots of deep study, but produces paintings that are unusually realistic and vibrant. Jan invites you to come discover these colors and images that you may have overlooked before.

She says, “You can see these new images and colors yourself next time you are by some beautiful water or deep shadows on a sunny day. As you look at the reflection or shadows, try to unfocus or blur your vision at first, then refocus a couple of times to see if you discover more colors and shapes each time. You may be happily surprised!”

Come meet Jan at First Friday Art Walk on October 4 to further this conversation.

Jan is a member of the High Desert Art League, and has a degree in Fine Art from the University of California at Davis, where renowned artist Wayne Thiebaud was her adviser. Her work is currently in the juried show Art in the West at The High Desert Museum.

Peterson Contemporary Art

550 NW Franklin Ave.

541-633-7148 • pcagallery.com

Opening this First Friday, October 4, from 5-8pm, Peterson Contemporary Art will be filled with the beautiful artwork of Dawn Emerson and Stan Peterson for our two-person show, Songs & Stories. This show will run through October.

The desert smells, animals, colors, and wide-open vistas of Central Oregon offered a new world of inspiration and freedom to explore for Dawn Emerson. Dawn’s work has evolved to become distinctly mysterious and poetic, like visual Haiku. Whatever her subject — landscape, figure, or animal — her artwork is alive with an energy that is uniquely hers.

Although Stan Peterson is a self-taught wood carver, he cites the influence of the Indigenous carvings of North Coast peoples. He grew up on a Town and Country hilltop property with several sheep and views of Mt. Hood and St. Helens (before the eruption). This led to his first carving; that of a cloud shaped sheep.

Premiere Property Group

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-241-6860 • bend.premierepropertygroup.com

Works by High Desert Art League members are on display at Premiere Property Group during the months of October and November. The exhibit includes oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel and encaustic paintings that reflect the artists’ diversity of interests and styles. Artists will be available to greet visitors for the First Friday Art Walk on October 4 between 5-8pm. For more information on the High Desert Art League and its members visit highdesertartleague.com.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In October, Red Chair Gallery showcases pastels by Lise Hoffman-McCabe and watercolors by Jacqueline Newbold. Also on special display are ceramics by Justin LeBart and hand woven garments by Stephanie Stanley. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

For the Month of October, Sage Custom Framing and Gallery is hosting the Plein Air Painters of Oregon (PAPO). PAPO is a regional organization for artists who are passionate about painting on location. During frequent paint-outs in the warmer months they learn from one another: different techniques, discover new materials or just see a view that was never noticed before. The members enjoy the camaraderie and security of painting with others in a group environment.

Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 12-4pm and First Friday 4-7pm. Show runs October 2-26.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers, a membership organization with a working studio and gallery, features the work of 51 new members throughout the month of October. Gallery hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 1pm-4pm.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical physician assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

Touchmark at Pilot Butte is featuring oil paintings by Janet Frost. Colorado Cloudscapes is a collection of works she created after a summer visit to Summit County, Colorado. “The late summer thunderstorms that roll through the mountains create dramatic skies and beautifully lit landscapes,” Frost explains. “I was really eager to get my paint brushes out to see if I could capture them.” The paintings will be on display in the mezzanine gallery at Touchmark through the end of November.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Alisa Huntley’s exhibit, Reflecting Change, opens October 4, from 3-7pm during the Old Mill District First Friday Gallery Walk at Tumalo Art Co. The title is a metaphor for the many changes we encounter throughout our lives, a change of seasons, or even an upcoming changing of the guard in our country.

Alisa is just getting back to making art after a catastrophic life event and finds the healing power of nature, water and painting a cathartic gift. Her oil paintings reflect optimism, strength, resilience and the joy we find in our daily lives. Almost all of her works are painted on metal—aluminum or copper. With loose, gestural strokes she lets the gleam of the metal show through, adding to the depth and luminosity of the image.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop presents serene landscape water mixable oil paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member, Cheryl Buchanan. Cheryl is a self-taught artist from Oregon. She enjoys landscapes and the beauty of all Oregon has to offer. Stop in to enjoy a beverage and drink in the art! Showing through October.

REDMOND First Friday

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Gary McPherson loves to try to capture the beauty of nature all around us and help inspire others to take time out to see it too. Joyce McPherson uses Gary’s paintings as well as other sources to create items for personal or home use.

Rick Thompson will also be at Arome. Retired from a long career as a graphic designer, Rick is still discovering his style, painting landscapes, people, wildlife, machinery, architecture — anything that captures his eye and speaks to him. Painting in both realistic and impressionist styles, as he strives to breathe life onto canvas.

Cares & Whoas

436 SW Sixth St.

916-354-2119 • caresandwhoas.com

Joan Sheets has a lifetime of experience in art and art education. She loves to paint animals, landscapes, shells, and sometimes pure bursts of colors in abstract shapes. One of her most popular items are her silk scarves hat she paints using permanent textile dyes.

Joining Joan will be Don Sheets. Don Sheets is a noted woodworking artist who specializes in custom designs.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

535 SW Sixth St.

541-383-7600 • cascadehassonsir.com

Dry Canyon Arts Association will hold a reception for the Artist of the Month Laura Fouts at Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s. Laura Fouts has a lifetime of experience in art and is showing her beautiful pastel scenes of Central Oregon and beyond.

Also at Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s will be Josie Powell. Powell will be showing her handmade rustic chic silver and copper jewelry. They are a perfect fit for the casual Central Oregon style.

Desert Prairie Boutique

404 SW Sixth St., Ste. 100

541-527-1887 • desertprairie.com

Julie Wilson has something fun for everyone: fibers, fused glass, mixed media and even a Custom Crayon making station for the kids. Wilson has lots of shapes to choose from such as Halloween, Star Wars, Animals, mermaids, and unicorns. Kids pick their shape and colors and Wilson makes the magic happen. Crayons come to life as they watch!

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St.

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Jay Lowndes creates unique, one-of-a-kind, hardwood pieces that not only accent any room but are also practical for everyday use. He has the knack and experience for creating durable wooden-wares such as charcuterie and cutting boards, coasters, Lazy Susans, small furniture pieces, quilt hangers, photo boxes, and picture frames. Jay welcomes custom orders.

Henriette Heiny uses fluid art techniques to create abstract expressions with a distinct organic nature. In her paintings, unrestrained shapes and vivid color portray depth and contrast to stimulate the imagination.

Jesica Carleton’s artistic practice spans a diverse range of media, with a particular focus on mosaic art, where she continually pushes the boundaries of this traditional medium. She is not afraid to explore other forms of expression, including ceramics, acrylic pour painting, paper quilling, polymer clay, and Japanese brush painting. This eclectic mix of techniques and experiences has allowed her to experiment with textures, colors, and forms, creating works that are as varied as they are innovative. She says that each medium she works with offers a new challenge and an opportunity to blend traditional methods with contemporary creativity. You can find out more about her art at CarletonManorMosaics.com

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth St.

541-508-7600 • scphotel.com/redmond

L. Carol Picknell feels so fortunate to live in Central Oregon with all the natural beauty surrounding and inspiring her to share her views in paint.

Terri Dill-Simpson devotes lots of time to her love of painting. She makes images that sometimes whisper softly, or otherwise march boldly from the paper. “My paintings show my passion for color and the incredible beauty of nature.”