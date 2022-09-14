One Month to Bend Design

Collaboration, relentless curiosity and a daring expression of design can change everything. This year’s Bend Design Week brings together the bold minds, thinkers and doers in architecture, type design, technology and branding to explore new ideas, connect with design thinkers and leaders, and make ideas happen.
Bend Design is a creative conference that celebrates creativity and design thinking by convening creative thinkers. Bend Design is for designers, architects, developers, researchers, product managers, SEO gurus, librarians, artists, the list is endless! This event is designed for a diverse range of professions to develop well rounded practices. What’s in it for you? Learn about the latest trends from top industry designers, brand strategists and women in technology. Find out how others are staying inspired, and how you can too.
Join us for a week of events including art exhibitions, artist talks, films and workshops where presenters, attendees and community partners convene for expansive thinking and deep discussions designed to stretch our creativity, shift perceptions and solve problems.
Michael Lehrer
Architecture is Optimism
Rick Griffith
What Design Might Be
Hope Meng
Modern Monograms
Amber Case
Building Technology from the Human Out – Calm Technology, Humanity and our Collective Future
Phyllis Williams-Strawder
Getting Lost On The Way To The Entrepreneurs House
Laurie Rosenwald
How to Make Mistakes on Purpose: Bring Chaos to Your Order
Bend Design 2022 Volunteer Team
We are back at the Tower Theatre this year and need your help! If you are available to volunteer the week of October 10, please send us an email using the link below! We will provide additional details regarding needs and volunteer shifts soon.
2 Into 1, Featuring Hope Meng
On Exhibit September 15 – October 29, 2022
2 into 1, featuring works from Hope Meng, challenges the instinct to decipher and construct meaning from written language. Toeing the line between legibility and abstraction, Meng uses design and fiber art to explore the edge of letterform and visual language.