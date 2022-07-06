Online Auction Supporting Music Scholarships

What do piano concerts, Ducks and golf have in common? They all take place outdoors in the beautiful fresh air and they all can be YOURS if you get your bid on in the Festival Faire Online Auction that opened at 10am today. Access it all via sunrivermusic.org and get ready to join the bidding fun on a wild variety of packages… like those lions from Wildlife Safari, the beloved otters of High Desert Museum or galaxies and beyond at the Sunriver Observatory. There are also beach trips to Hawaii, the Oregon Coast, the wild and scenic Rogue River, private concerts, delicious baskets and more.

Proceeds from Festival Faire support the Young Artists Scholarships and Sunriver Music Festival’s world-class concerts. This year alone, over $24,000 was awarded in scholarships to some of Central Oregon’s most advanced classical music students.

Visit sunrivermusic.org to learn more, to access the auction site and to support the next generation of musicians!

