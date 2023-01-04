Opening Friday: Unfixed Featuring Akihiko Miyoshi

(Art by Akihiko Miyoshi)

On View January 6 – February 26, 2023

Artist Talk Saturday, February 4, Time TBD

In Unfixed, Akihiko Miyoshi reimagines photographs as magical objects whose potential is not yet concrete, colonized, or mined for data and information. Miyoshi’s work results from his unique process of printing digitized 35 mm negatives on silk which are then layered in between coats of resin to create an object that reflects the active experience of looking at an image still contiguous to the world not entirely fixed. The works recall how alive and full of potential something can be by merely being connected to the world while simultaneously mourning a loss that has yet to come.

The Scalehouse Gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 1-6pm. We are located in the Tin Pan Alley of the Franklin Crossing building, 550 NW Franklin, Suite 138.

The Annex: COalesce On View Now

THE ANNEX: A Scalehouse Project located in the atrium of Franklin Crossing is the latest program from Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts. The ANNEX is a space dedicated to showing emerging local artists. Through an open online application, artists will submit work and proposals. We’re delighted to support local artists with a space to show new works, gain experience and exposure in the field, and add to Scaleouse’s mission of building community around arts and culture events.

Current Exhibit: Coalesce

On View November 4-January 14

A showcase of four distinctly unique contemporary artists coming together in our community, featuring June Park, Melinda Martinez-Allen, Christi Zorrilla Soto, and Bethany Garland-Wood

