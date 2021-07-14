Oregon Arts Commission Partners with The Ford Family Foundation to Create Statewide Artist Registry

(Oregon artist Sam Hamilton (foreground) with the Camas High School Choir following a 2019 performance of “THIS IS A CHOIR” at Portland Art Museum. Hamilton recently received a Career Opportunity grant award from the Arts Commission and The Ford Family Foundation | Photo courtesy of Oregon Arts Commission)

Ensuring artists’ access to funding opportunities and building a case for more artist resources are the goals of a new statewide Artist Registry, created by the Oregon Arts Commission in partnership with The Ford Family Foundation.

Professional artists from across Oregon are encouraged to sign up for the registry by completing a brief survey about themselves and their artistic practice. The hope is to reach and connect with as many Oregon artists as possible, including those who haven’t previously accessed funding programs.

“We know there are many more working artists throughout the state than we currently have in our database,” said Eleanor Sandys, the Arts Commission’s Interim Visual Arts Coordinator. “Our hope is to update and expand our artist network so that we can better support the diverse artists in Oregon’s many communities.”

“We’re pleased to continue a longstanding partnership with the Arts Commission to reach and support the growth of the artists of Oregon,” said Anne Kubisch, president of The Ford Family Foundation.

Once established, the Artist Registry will allow the Arts Commission and The Ford Family Foundation, as well as other funding partners, to distribute information about upcoming funding opportunities. It also will create more comprehensive data about Oregon artists for planning and advocacy purposes.

While the Artist Registry will remain open, artists are strongly encouraged to sign up by September 30 to establish a base registry.

Oregon Arts Commission

The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by the Governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts. The Arts Commission became part of Business Oregon (formerly Oregon Economic and Community Development Department) in 1993, in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities. In 2003, the Oregon legislature moved the operations of the Oregon Cultural Trust to the Arts Commission, streamlining operations and making use of the Commission’s expertise in grantmaking, arts and cultural information and community cultural development.

The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust. More information about the Oregon Arts Commission is available online at: oregonartscommission.org.

The Ford Family Foundation’s Visual Arts Program

The Visual Arts Program honors the late Hallie Ford, co-founder of The Ford Family Foundation, who left a legacy based on an interest in and a lifelong support of the visual arts. The Program helps Oregon’s most promising, established visual artists actively pursue their work. It also seeks to enrich Oregon’s visual arts ecology by growing centers of excellence. The program, at times in collaboration with state and national partners, supports creative-work time and space, provides resources to artists at a crossroads in their practice, engages arts writers and curators in critical conversations and makes investments in Oregon visual arts institutions.

More information can be found at tfff.org.

