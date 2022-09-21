(Sharyl Parker McCulloch, Fiber Arts Stroll 2017 | Photos courtesy of Sharyl McCulloch)

“Painting with Fibers.” That’s what Hood Avenue artist Sharyl Parker McCulloch calls her style of designing, weaving and knitting wearable art.

A spark was kindled for her 30 years ago by an exhibition she saw at the Pacific NW Handweavers Exhibition; years later she started her own fiber adventure after she left a career in tourism/hospitality management. From a beginning knitting class and discovering the joy of combining fibers, colors and textures, she embarked on a new and fulfilling journey.

Sharyl rarely follows patterns — she trusts intuition to direct the designs, using non-scratchy wools, plant-based fibers and premium art yarns. The landscape of Central Oregon and the ever-changing colors of the sky are key inspirations.

Sharyl sells her one-of-a-kind handwoven and knitted fiber artwear items at Hood Avenue Art in Sisters, and through custom orders at maxsisters@msn.com.