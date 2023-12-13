Patrick Lamb Brings the Spirit of the Holidays to Bend with A Patrick Lamb Charlie Brown Christmas at Jazz at the Oxford

Get ready for a heartwarming holiday celebration as renowned jazz saxophonist, Patrick Lamb presents A Patrick Lamb Charlie Brown Christmas at the iconic Oxford Hotel in Bend on December 17 at 3pm and 6pm and December 18 at 6pm. This special performance promises an unforgettable evening filled with the beloved music and featuring special guests, Ron Steen, Dan Balmer, Steve Christofferson and Ed Bennet.

Patrick Lamb, known for his masterful blend of jazz improvisation and classical tradition, will lead a talented quintet through a captivating set of Vince Guaraldi’s iconic Charlie Brown Christmas tunes. The performance will transport audiences back to their childhood memories and create new holiday traditions.

A Patrick Lamb Charlie Brown Christmas is more than just a concert; it’s a celebration of community, friendship, and the magic of the season. Children and adults alike will be captivated by the music, the festive atmosphere of The Oxford Hotel, and the timeless story of Charlie Brown and his friends.

Ticket information link: tickettomato.com/event_group/391/jazz-at-the-oxford-2023-2024-presented-by-subaru-of-bend.

About Patrick Lamb:

Patrick Lamb is a world-renowned saxophonist, composer, and educator. He is the recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including the prestigious Cole Porter Fellowship in Jazz and a nomination for the American Pianists Association Classical Fellowship. Lamb has performed and recorded with some of the biggest names in jazz, including Wynton Marsalis, Dianne Reeves and Branford Marsalis. His solo albums have garnered critical acclaim and have been featured on NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

About Jazz at the Oxford:

Jazz at the Oxford is a renowned music series presented by the Oxford Hotel in Bend, Oregon. The series features world-class jazz musicians in an intimate and iconic setting. Jazz at the Oxford has been a cornerstone of Bend’s cultural scene for over 12 years, bringing the joy of jazz music to the community.

oxfordcollection.com • 541-749-1055 • rebeccazook@oxfordcollection.com