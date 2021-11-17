Pence Gallery Features Intersecting Infinity

(Untitled collage by Abney Wallace)

An exhibition of work by Bend artist Abney Wallace, titled Intersecting Infinity, is showing at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Pence Pinckney Gallery from November 16 to December 16, with an opening reception from 4:30-6:30pm on Thursday, November 18.

The exhibition will include woodcut prints, paintings and a site-specific installation. The Pence Gallery is open from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Thursday, and from 10am to 2pm on Fridays. Masks are required and distancing protocols will be followed.

Wallace is a printmaker, painter and installation artist who has also been an art instructor at both COCC and Oregon State University-Cascades. He holds a master of fine arts from the Pacific Northwest College of Art and recent exhibitions and projects include a solo show at Atelier 6000, a residency at Playa in Summer Lake and a project at Oregon WinterFest. The artist is the founder of the weekly figure-drawing salon at The Workhouse in Bend.

For more information, contact Bill Cravis at 541-383-7513 or wcravis@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu