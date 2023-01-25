Pianist Combines Outdoor Adventure with Live Music Performance

(Photos courtesy of Paula Dreyer)

Ski by candlelight while wearing wireless headphones to hear pianist and composer Paula Dreyer perform her original Piano Flow Live set.

The trails of Virginia Meissner Sno-Park will be illuminated by candlelight to keep skiers in range of the gorgeous sounds from Paula Dreyer’s Piano Flow Live set, which draws upon influences from classical, film, Spanish, and improvised music. Bring a mug of wine or beer to enjoy apres ski! Hot cocoa and cider will be provided.

“Many people in Bend love outdoor adventure and live music, so why not combine the two?” creator and performer Paula Dreyer says. “I think this entrancing set of piano music from my album Central Star combined with the rhythmic flow of cross-country skiing will complement the peaceful and mysterious mood of winter. I hope to create a unique and calming experience that people will always remember.”

Come and celebrate winter in an unforgettably magical way with live piano music and cross-country skiing or snow-shoeing on Saturday, February 11 from 5:45-6:45pm or 7:30-8:30pm. Tickets and headphones are limited and must be reserved.

Tickets 1st Show — pianoflowlive3.eventbrite.com

Tickets 2nd Show — pianoflowlive4.eventbrite.com

Be sure to subscribe at pauladreyer.com to hear about future events like this from the Bend Creative Music Project — a new concert series that inspires and connects people through unique, live music experiences.

You can follow Paula on Instagram at @paula.dreyer.music.

