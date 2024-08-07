Pianist Performs with Live Painter at Smith Rock

((L-R) Paula Dreyer & Evan Namkung | Paula Dreyer photo by Benjamin Edwards, Evan Namkung photo courtesy of Paula Dreyer)

Saturday | August 9 | 6pm

Wander the trails of Smith Rock or relax in a chair while wearing wireless headphones to hear pianist Paula Dreyer perform mesmerizing piano music at Smith Rock alongside live painter Evan Namkung.

Whether you desire solitude, a romantic date night, or a fun family event, join us for a beautiful, soul-filling evening.

The same pianist that brings the popular Moonlight Ski Concerts to Virginia Meissner is excited to offer various summer concerts at Smith Rock, on the Deschutes River, and at a lava cave.

Tickets: bendticket.com/events/piano-flow-explore-at-smith-rock-8-9-2024

pauladreyer.com