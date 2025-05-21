Piano Flow Cave Concert at Juniper Preserve

(Photo courtesy of Paula Dreyer)

Experience Live Music & Art in the Lava Caves of Juniper Preserve

Immerse yourself in a unique sensory experience at Juniper Preserve as pianist Paula Dreyer performs mesmerizing live piano music, accompanied by a live painter. This enchanting event takes place at the lava caves, where you can wander through the natural beauty or relax in comfort with wireless headphones to fully embrace the performance.

Your evening begins with a golf cart escort from the parking lot to the cave, where seats will be arranged at the cave’s entrance. For added indulgence, enjoy a full bar and charcuterie plates, available for purchase.

Whether you’re seeking solitude, a romantic date night, or a memorable family outing, join us for a soul-filling evening unlike any other. This beloved series — originally known for the “Moonlight Ski Concerts” at Virginia Meissner and Mt. Bachelor Nordic — makes its much-anticipated return in a uniquely magical cave setting.

Sunday, May 25 | 6:30-8pm

Tickets available at: Bendticket.com

pauladreyer.com • @paula.dreyer.music