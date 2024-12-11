Piano Flow Live at Mt. Bachelor

(Photo courtesy of Paula Dreyer)
Ski the candlelit trails under the stars at the Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center, while award-winning pianist Paula Dreyer serenades you with her beautiful piano music.
Enjoy hot drinks and menu specials at the Nordic Cafe, take a Nordic ski or snowshoe, and celebrate the season in the great outdoors.
Costumes, headlamps, and glow-in-the-dark attire are encouraged!
Wireless headphones transmit the sounds outside, or simply listen acoustically in the lodge as you sit by the fire, sipping on a warm beverage. Feel cozy and inspired!
Many shows will feature a live artist, painting away in the lodge.
All Dates and Showtimes (click for tickets & details):
- December 14 — 1st Show: 5-6pm; 2nd Show: 7-8pm
- January 25 — 1st Show: 5-6pm; 2nd Show: 7-8pm
- March 7 — 1st Show: 5:30-6:30pm; 2nd Show 7:30-8:30pm