Piano Flow Live at Mt. Bachelor

(Photo courtesy of Paula Dreyer)

Ski the candlelit trails under the stars at the Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center, while award-winning pianist Paula Dreyer serenades you with her beautiful piano music.

Enjoy hot drinks and menu specials at the Nordic Cafe, take a Nordic ski or snowshoe, and celebrate the season in the great outdoors.

Costumes, headlamps, and glow-in-the-dark attire are encouraged!

Wireless headphones transmit the sounds outside, or simply listen acoustically in the lodge as you sit by the fire, sipping on a warm beverage. Feel cozy and inspired!

Many shows will feature a live artist, painting away in the lodge.

All Dates and Showtimes (click for tickets & details):

